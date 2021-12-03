Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

How would I create this using a conic gradient?

The % number in there would be changed to something I think.

https://jsfiddle.net/hsx7urmk/

Is there some sort of math equation that tells you the percent it should be?

.animation { width: 500px; height: 300px; margin: auto; background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray 0.1%); animation: tv-static 25s infinite linear; }

It’s shown in here, but in there there are multiple animations going on at 1 time.

To see animation, cursor can’t be on top of it, that causes it to pause.

html, body { width: 100%; height: 100%; } @property --per { syntax: '<percentage>'; inherits: false; initial-value: 100%; } body { background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray var(--per)); animation: perChange 25s infinite linear; cursor: pointer; &:hover { animation-play-state: paused; } } @keyframes perChange { 5% { --per: 1%; } 10% { --per: .1%; } 30% { --per: .01%; } 50% { --per: .001%; } 70% { --per: .0001%; } 78% { --per: .00001%; } 90% { --per: .000001%; } 95%, 100% { --per: .0000001%; } }

How would this be set up differently?