Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

How come a repeating-conic gradient only uses % and not px it seems?
https://jsfiddle.net/dqksu7pg/
.grain3 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);
}
I found this:
The position of color-stops for a conic gradient can be specified either in terms of percentage or in terms of degrees. A value of 0% or 0deg refers to the top of the conic gradient. The values keep increasing gradually as you move clockwise. A value of 360deg is equivalent to 0deg. Any color whose color-stop value is greater than 100% or 360deg won’t be drawn on the conic gradient but it will still affect its color distribution.