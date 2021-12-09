Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

HTML & CSS
#11

How come a repeating-conic gradient only uses % and not px it seems?

https://jsfiddle.net/dqksu7pg/

.grain3 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);
}

I found this:

The position of color-stops for a conic gradient can be specified either in terms of percentage or in terms of degrees. A value of 0% or 0deg refers to the top of the conic gradient. The values keep increasing gradually as you move clockwise. A value of 360deg is equivalent to 0deg. Any color whose color-stop value is greater than 100% or 360deg won’t be drawn on the conic gradient but it will still affect its color distribution.

#12

Because there is not a linear dimension to measure. The gradient repeats around a centre point so 100% is equal to 360 degrees.

Your example could be written like this:

background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black .0306deg);

1 Like
#13

These don’t create the exact same image: https://jsfiddle.net/wrxL2pb4/

Is there a math equation that figures it out?

I think you meant: 0.00306deg

.grain {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(red, black 0.00085%);
}

.grain2 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(red, black 0.0306deg);
}
#14

Are there any advantages of using deg over % and vice versa?

#15

Yes I meant .00306 (3.6 * .000085).

I guess its easier to easier to divide 100% as you’d have 25% and 50% etc instead of 90deg and 180deg but its all math in the end.

1 Like
#16

Grainy texture effects can be made using these.

background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);

background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(red, black 0.00085%);

Can a grain effect be made using a repeating-linear-gradient ?

Would it be written differently?

or, is it not able to work?

background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);

https://jsfiddle.net/pcdfL5sv/

#17

All that code does is make horizontal lines of blue and black very close together. It’s no use for a random background unless you strung hundreds of them together with transparent sections so odd bits could show through. The repeating conic gradient is best for that effect.

#18

I don’t think you meant this:

.grain3 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(blue, transparent, green, transparent, red, transparent, orange, transparent 0.00085%);
}
#19

I don’t think you meant this:

.grain3 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(blue, transparent, green, transparent, red, transparent, orange, transparent 0.00085%);
}

Wouldn’t I be able to create 1px specs, but hundreds of them using background size?

This doesn’t use repeating though. https://jsfiddle.net/465y30kq/

.grain3 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background: linear-gradient(transparent 50%, black 50%), linear-gradient(90deg, transparent, black, transparent);
  background-size: 100% 2px, 3px 100%;
  background-position: center;
}

#20

Yes but that’s just uniform square boxes. There’s no randomness to its appearance.

You’d have to play around with various rules like this.

.grain3 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(
      to right bottom,
      transparent,
      transparent,
      yellow,
      transparent,
      blue,
      transparent,
      transparent,
      transparent,
      red 6.005%
    ),
    repeating-linear-gradient(
      to left bottom,
      transparent,
      transparent,
      yellow,
      transparent,
      blue,
      transparent,
      transparent,
      transparent,
      red 0.0008%
    );
  background-size: 29px 51px;
}

However I don’t see the point as you already have the best and most succinct answer with the conic gradient so I’ll leave you to play around to your hearts content.

1 Like
#21

Would that work with animation: https://jsfiddle.net/xou92y5v/3/

How would that be adjusted?

To where there is 1 square, not multiple.

I don’t know what I did.

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 10% 10%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 20% 20%;
  }
}

This is improved a little https://jsfiddle.net/xtpnfbac/1/

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 50% 48.56%;
    ;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 50% 43.9%;
  }
}
#22

I thought background-size: 29px 51px; isn’t supposed to be used with a repeating gradient.

Maybe it is required here for the effect to work.

1 Like
#23

I agree with you.

#24

Yes you can animate the background size and also the background-position if you want which will give some more randomess to the image.

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 1% 1%;
    background-position:-50% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 2% 2%
    background-position:100% 50%;
  }
}

It’s a matter of playing around and see what works and looks best.

1 Like
#25

For a conic-gradient to be used as a background on the body, what does the background size need to be?

https://jsfiddle.net/2y1s60qm/

body {
    background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}
#26

It doesn’t need to be any size. You can add a background-size size to get the effect you want but basically the gradient fills the screen anyway.

#27

Adding this to the body, what would the background size be?

https://jsfiddle.net/92u6wkdg/

.grain {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}

Something like this? https://jsfiddle.net/gz0f5cm9/

html {
  height: 100%;
}

body {
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}

This works also: https://jsfiddle.net/ge3qr8f7/

body {
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-attachment: fixed;
}

#28

Be aware that on hi res devices they will see this.

image
image1334×750 104 KB

#29

How is that fixed? so the other image is seen?

#30

It’s the same image except one is at higher resolution. There’s not much you can apart from using a smaller value in the hope it’s not so prominent but I could still see the radial on my phone.

The clues is in the name.:slight_smile: It’s a radial gradient so on hi res devices you get a radial effect even when you make the angle very small.