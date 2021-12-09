Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

asasass: asasass: This doesn’t use repeating though. https://jsfiddle.net/465y30kq/

Yes but that’s just uniform square boxes. There’s no randomness to its appearance.

You’d have to play around with various rules like this.

.grain3 { width: 300px; height: 300px; background-image: repeating-linear-gradient( to right bottom, transparent, transparent, yellow, transparent, blue, transparent, transparent, transparent, red 6.005% ), repeating-linear-gradient( to left bottom, transparent, transparent, yellow, transparent, blue, transparent, transparent, transparent, red 0.0008% ); background-size: 29px 51px; }

However I don’t see the point as you already have the best and most succinct answer with the conic gradient so I’ll leave you to play around to your hearts content.