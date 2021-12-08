Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

asasass: asasass: Here also: The animation does not stay in the middle.

You don’t seem to be animating anything other than doubling its size. You are just moving the middle away from the centre.

If you put the background-position:to 50% 50% then it will stay n the middle but you will see nothing because the element will expand on each edge.

.animation { width: 500px; height: 300px; margin: auto; background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black /*0.00085%*/ ); animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite; background-position:50% 50%; }

asasass: asasass: The experimental @property rule controls that?

No it has nothing to do with that. I’m not sure what that experimental property is doing that a css variable couldn’t do in that context but I haven’t given @property more than a cursory glance as it’s experimental and poorly supported.