Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

How is the animation able to stay in the middle?
The experimental
@property rule controls that?
How is the animation able to stay in the middle?
The experimental
@property rule controls that?
You don’t seem to be animating anything other than doubling its size. You are just moving the middle away from the centre.
If you put the background-position:to 50% 50% then it will stay n the middle but you will see nothing because the element will expand on each edge.
.animation {
width: 500px;
height: 300px;
margin: auto;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black
/*0.00085%*/
);
animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
background-position:50% 50%;
}
No it has nothing to do with that. I’m not sure what that experimental property is doing that a css variable couldn’t do in that context but I haven’t given @property more than a cursory glance as it’s experimental and poorly supported.
In that one you’d need to set the circle to the centre (
circle at 50% 50%,) and then the background-position at 50% as already mentioned.
.animation {
width: 500px;
height: 300px;
margin: auto;
background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 50% 50%, white, blue, red, orange, black);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
background-position :50% 50%;
}
How come a repeating-conic gradient only uses % and not px it seems?
https://jsfiddle.net/dqksu7pg/
.grain3 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);
}
I found this:
The position of color-stops for a conic gradient can be specified either in terms of percentage or in terms of degrees. A value of 0% or 0deg refers to the top of the conic gradient. The values keep increasing gradually as you move clockwise. A value of 360deg is equivalent to 0deg. Any color whose color-stop value is greater than 100% or 360deg won’t be drawn on the conic gradient but it will still affect its color distribution.
Because there is not a linear dimension to measure. The gradient repeats around a centre point so 100% is equal to 360 degrees.
Your example could be written like this:
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black .0306deg);
These don’t create the exact same image: https://jsfiddle.net/wrxL2pb4/
Is there a math equation that figures it out?
I think you meant: 0.00306deg
.grain {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(red, black 0.00085%);
}
.grain2 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(red, black 0.0306deg);
}
Are there any advantages of using deg over % and vice versa?
Yes I meant .00306 (3.6 * .000085).
I guess its easier to easier to divide 100% as you’d have 25% and 50% etc instead of 90deg and 180deg but its all math in the end.
Grainy texture effects can be made using these.
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);
background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(red, black 0.00085%);
Can a grain effect be made using a repeating-linear-gradient ?
Would it be written differently?
or, is it not able to work?
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(blue, black 0.00085%);
All that code does is make horizontal lines of blue and black very close together. It’s no use for a random background unless you strung hundreds of them together with transparent sections so odd bits could show through. The repeating conic gradient is best for that effect.
I don’t think you meant this:
.grain3 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(blue, transparent, green, transparent, red, transparent, orange, transparent 0.00085%);
}
I don’t think you meant this:
.grain3 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(blue, transparent, green, transparent, red, transparent, orange, transparent 0.00085%);
}
Wouldn’t I be able to create 1px specs, but hundreds of them using background size?
This doesn’t use repeating though. https://jsfiddle.net/465y30kq/
.grain3 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background: linear-gradient(transparent 50%, black 50%), linear-gradient(90deg, transparent, black, transparent);
background-size: 100% 2px, 3px 100%;
background-position: center;
}
Yes but that’s just uniform square boxes. There’s no randomness to its appearance.
You’d have to play around with various rules like this.
.grain3 {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(
to right bottom,
transparent,
transparent,
yellow,
transparent,
blue,
transparent,
transparent,
transparent,
red 6.005%
),
repeating-linear-gradient(
to left bottom,
transparent,
transparent,
yellow,
transparent,
blue,
transparent,
transparent,
transparent,
red 0.0008%
);
background-size: 29px 51px;
}
However I don’t see the point as you already have the best and most succinct answer with the conic gradient so I’ll leave you to play around to your hearts content.
Would that work with animation: https://jsfiddle.net/xou92y5v/3/
How would that be adjusted?
To where there is 1 square, not multiple.
I don’t know what I did.
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 10% 10%;
}
to {
background-size: 20% 20%;
}
}
This is improved a little https://jsfiddle.net/xtpnfbac/1/
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 50% 48.56%;
;
}
to {
background-size: 50% 43.9%;
}
}
I thought
background-size: 29px 51px; isn’t supposed to be used with a repeating gradient.
Maybe it is required here for the effect to work.
I agree with you.
Yes you can animate the background size and also the background-position if you want which will give some more randomess to the image.
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 1% 1%;
background-position:-50% 100%;
}
to {
background-size: 2% 2%
background-position:100% 50%;
}
}
It’s a matter of playing around and see what works and looks best.
For a conic-gradient to be used as a background on the body, what does the background size need to be?
https://jsfiddle.net/2y1s60qm/
body {
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}
It doesn’t need to be any size. You can add a background-size size to get the effect you want but basically the gradient fills the screen anyway.
Adding this to the body, what would the background size be?
https://jsfiddle.net/92u6wkdg/
.grain {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black 0.00306deg);
}