Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

I don’t think I should be using background-size to do this static effect animation.
It pushes the gradient off to the right, where it does not stay in the middle, like how it is in the codepen example, in there it stays in the middle.
or, maybe that would be fixed a different way.
In here, what would
--per be replaced with?
@keyframes perChange {
5% {
--per: 1%;
}
10% {
--per: .1%;
}
30% {
--per: .01%;
}
50% {
--per: .001%;
}
70% {
--per: .0001%;
}
78% {
--per: .00001%;
}
90% {
--per: .000001%;
}
95%,
100% {
--per: .0000001%;
}