Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

How would I create this using a conic gradient?
The % number in there would be changed to something I think.
https://jsfiddle.net/hsx7urmk/
Is there some sort of math equation that tells you the percent it should be?
.animation {
width: 500px;
height: 300px;
margin: auto;
background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray 0.1%);
animation: tv-static 25s infinite linear;
}
It’s shown in here, but in there there are multiple animations going on at 1 time.
To see animation, cursor can’t be on top of it, that causes it to pause.
html, body {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
@property --per {
syntax: '<percentage>';
inherits: false;
initial-value: 100%;
}
body {
background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray var(--per));
animation: perChange 25s infinite linear;
cursor: pointer;
&:hover {
animation-play-state: paused;
}
}
@keyframes perChange {
5% {
--per: 1%;
}
10% {
--per: .1%;
}
30% {
--per: .01%;
}
50% {
--per: .001%;
}
70% {
--per: .0001%;
}
78% {
--per: .00001%;
}
90% {
--per: .000001%;
}
95%,
100% {
--per: .0000001%;
}
}
How would this be set up differently?
.animation {
width: 500px;
height: 300px;
margin: auto;
background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray .1%);
animation: tv-static 25s infinite linear;
}
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 100% 100%;
}
to {
background-size: 200% 200%;
}
}