Creating an animated tv static effect using just a gradient

HTML & CSS
#1

I was able to do this, can it be improved?

https://jsfiddle.net/apfoq81z/

html,
body {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  display: flex;
}

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
  animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}

<div class="animation"></div>

#2

Looks good to me.:slight_smile:

1 Like
#3

How would I create this using a conic gradient?

The % number in there would be changed to something I think.

https://jsfiddle.net/hsx7urmk/

Is there some sort of math equation that tells you the percent it should be?

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray 0.1%);
  animation: tv-static 25s infinite linear;
}

It’s shown in here, but in there there are multiple animations going on at 1 time.

To see animation, cursor can’t be on top of it, that causes it to pause.

html, body {
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
}

@property --per {
  syntax: '<percentage>';
  inherits: false;
  initial-value: 100%;
}

body {
    background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray var(--per));
    animation: perChange 25s infinite linear;
    cursor: pointer;

    &:hover {
        animation-play-state: paused;
    }
}

@keyframes perChange {
    5% {
        --per: 1%;
    }
    10% {
        --per: .1%;
    }
    30% {
        --per: .01%;
    }
    50% {
        --per: .001%;
    }
    70% {
        --per: .0001%;
    }
    78% {
        --per: .00001%;
    }
    90% {
        --per: .000001%;
    }
    95%,
    100% {
        --per: .0000001%;
    }
}

How would this be set up differently?

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background: repeating-conic-gradient(deeppink, #fc0, #000, red, green, gray .1%);
  animation: tv-static 25s infinite linear;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}
#4

I don’t think I should be using background-size to do this static effect animation.

It pushes the gradient off to the right, where it does not stay in the middle, like how it is in the codepen example, in there it stays in the middle.

or, maybe that would be fixed a different way.

In here, what would --per be replaced with?

@keyframes perChange {
    5% {
        --per: 1%;
    }
    10% {
        --per: .1%;
    }
    30% {
        --per: .01%;
    }
    50% {
        --per: .001%;
    }
    70% {
        --per: .0001%;
    }
    78% {
        --per: .00001%;
    }
    90% {
        --per: .000001%;
    }
    95%,
    100% {
        --per: .0000001%;
    }
#5

Why don’t you just playa round with the colors in your black and white demo instead as that looks easier to manage.


.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, blue, red, orange, black 0.00085px);
  animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
}

That uses the experimental @property rule so won’t work in Firefox I believe.

1 Like
#6

How do I keep the animation in the middle? https://jsfiddle.net/4f1moa5g/2/

It moves from the left to the right I believe.

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, blue, red, orange, black);
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}
#7

Here also: The animation does not stay in the middle.

This one uses conic: https://jsfiddle.net/L3r4neo1/

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black
      /*0.00085%*/
    );
  animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}
#8

How is the animation able to stay in the middle?

The experimental @property rule controls that?

#9

You don’t seem to be animating anything other than doubling its size. You are just moving the middle away from the centre.

If you put the background-position:to 50% 50% then it will stay n the middle but you will see nothing because the element will expand on each edge.

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(blue, black
      /*0.00085%*/
    );
  animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
  background-position:50% 50%;
}

No it has nothing to do with that. I’m not sure what that experimental property is doing that a css variable couldn’t do in that context but I haven’t given @property more than a cursory glance as it’s experimental and poorly supported.

#10

In that one you’d need to set the circle to the centre (circle at 50% 50%,) and then the background-position at 50% as already mentioned.

.animation {
  width: 500px;
  height: 300px;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 50% 50%, white, blue, red, orange, black);
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  animation: tv-static 5s linear infinite;
  background-position :50% 50%;
}