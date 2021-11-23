Creating a tv turn off effect

I found this, it uses JavaScript, but I think the effect can be made using animation/keyframes.
After the button is clicked, that’s the effect I am trying to make.
This effect.
What elements do you want to apply this to exactly? Your whole screen or just a selected element?
The interference pattern is an animated gif in that demonstration so you would need the image if you want that effect.
The effect could be done with keyframes although you will need js to toggle the class on and off (unless you desperately don’t want js then you could use the checkbox hack).
I found this one that has a similar effect: https://jsfiddle.net/wxdae87u/
animation: turn-off 0.15s ease 0s 1, turned-off 1s ease 0.15s infinite,
white-dot 0.35s ease 0.15s 1;
@keyframes turn-off {
0% {
border-width: 0vh;
border-left-width: 0vw;
border-right-width: 0vw;
}
50% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 10vw;
border-right-width: 10vw;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
}
}
@keyframes turned-off {
0% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
}
@keyframes white-dot {
0% {
background: #ffffff80;
}
100% {
background: #111111;
}
}
It would be added somewhere on here: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/
After the exit button is clicked, then the effect would happen.
So, there would be no toggle.
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*transition: background 6s ease;*/
}
/*.fadingOut .curtain {
/* animation: fadeInBackground 5s ease 0s forwards;*/
/* background-color: transparent;
}*/
Yes there’s loads of ways to do it. I just knocked this up in a few minutes without looking at anyone else’s code.
So is that after the curtains have closed or instead of the curtains or what?
Then what happens after that? Does it stay at the white line/black screen or does it go back to the play buttons?
You must be explicit as these things will have specific requirements to set them up.
How would this be fixed? https://jsfiddle.net/1mq7cy6w/1/
How would it be added?
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*transition: background 6s ease;*/
}
.fadingOut .curtain {
animation: screenoff 1s linear forwards;
}
@keyframes screenoff {
0% {
height: 100vh;
}
10% {
background: white;
}
60% {
height: 40px;
border-radius: 0%;
}
70% {
height: 20px;
border-radius: 20%;
}
80% {
height: 10px;
width: 100%;
}
90% {
width: 50%;
height: 5px;
}
95% {
height: 2px;
}
97% {
width: 100%;
}
100% {
height: 1px;
width: 0;
background: white;
}
}
You would need to do it like this.
.fadingOut .container.active .sliding-panels {
position:absolute;
left:0;
top:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
width:100%;
height:100%;
animation: screenoff 1s linear ;
}
@keyframes screenoff {
0% {
height: 100vh;
}
10% {
background: white;
}
60% {
height: 40px;
border-radius: 0%;
}
70% {
height: 20px;
border-radius: 20%;
}
80% {
height: 10px;
width: 100%;
}
90% {
width: 50%;
height: 5px;
}
95% {
height: 2px;
}
97% {
width: 100%;
}
100% {
height: 1px;
width: 0;
padding:0;
background: white;
}
}
Based on this fiddle.
Would I be able to see how this one would look in there?
I tried adding it as is, but it did not do anything in the code.
My attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/1xukth5r/
Original working code: https://jsfiddle.net/wxdae87u/
vw may need to be changed to percent.
.fadingOut .container.active .sliding-panels {
position:absolute;
left:0;
top:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
width:100%;
height:100%;
animation: turn-off 0.15s ease 0s 1, turned-off 1s ease 0.15s infinite,
white-dot 0.35s ease 0.15s 1;
}
@keyframes turn-off {
0% {
border-width: 0vh;
border-left-width: 0vw;
border-right-width: 0vw;
}
50% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 10vw;
border-right-width: 10vw;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
}
}
@keyframes turned-off {
0% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
}
@keyframes white-dot {
0% {
background: #ffffff80;
}
100% {
background: #111111;
}
}
There’s too much to that animation as it uses multiple elements and doesn’t look as good as my short demo.
You would need to add all the code. This is a starting point.
.fadingOut .container.active .sliding-panels {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.ratio-keeper {
background: #333;
border: 2.5vw solid #000;
border-radius: 0.25vw;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
position: relative;
bottom: 2vh;
box-shadow: 0 0 5px 0 #000 inset, 5vmin 0vmin 5vmin -3vmin #000,
-5vmin 0vmin 5vmin -3vmin #000;
}
.ratio-keeper:before {
content: "";
width: 8vw;
height: 6vw;
background: #000000;
position: absolute;
bottom: -5.95vw;
left: calc(50% - 2.75vw);
border-radius: 0 100%;
transform: rotate(-42deg);
}
.ratio-keeper:after {
content: "";
width: 8vw;
height: 6vw;
background: #000000;
position: absolute;
bottom: -5.95vw;
left: calc(50% - 5.5vw);
border-radius: 100% 0;
transform: rotate(42deg);
}
.sliding-panels {
background: radial-gradient(transparent, transparent, #00000080);
box-shadow: 0 0 1vmin 0 #000 inset;
}
.sliding-panels:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
border: 19.65vw solid #0a0a0a;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
animation: turn-off 0.15s ease 0s 1, turned-off 1s ease 0.15s infinite,
white-dot 0.35s ease 0.15s 1;
}
.sliding-panels:after {
content: "";
background: linear-gradient(
45deg,
#ffffff00 15%,
#ffffff0d 35%,
#ffffff00,
#ffffff05,
#ffffff20
);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.fadingOut .container.active .sliding-panels:before {
animation: turn-on 0.15s ease 0s 1, turned-on 1s ease 0.15s infinite;
}
@keyframes turn-on {
0% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
}
50% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 10vw;
border-right-width: 10vw;
}
100% {
border-width: 0vh;
border-left-width: 0vw;
border-right-width: 0vw;
}
}
@keyframes turned-on {
0% {
border-width: 0;
}
100% {
border-width: 0;
}
}
@keyframes turn-off {
0% {
border-width: 0vh;
border-left-width: 0vw;
border-right-width: 0vw;
}
50% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 10vw;
border-right-width: 10vw;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
}
}
@keyframes turned-off {
0% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
}
@keyframes white-dot {
0% {
background: #ffffff80;
}
100% {
background: #111111;
}
}
It doesn’t seem to work very well in that situation and would probably need to be built in full from the start with the whole structure.