Creating a tv turn off effect

I found this, it uses JavaScript, but I think the effect can be made using animation/keyframes.
After the button is clicked, that’s the effect I am trying to make.
This effect.
What elements do you want to apply this to exactly? Your whole screen or just a selected element?
The interference pattern is an animated gif in that demonstration so you would need the image if you want that effect.
The effect could be done with keyframes although you will need js to toggle the class on and off (unless you desperately don’t want js then you could use the checkbox hack).
I found this one that has a similar effect: https://jsfiddle.net/wxdae87u/
animation: turn-off 0.15s ease 0s 1, turned-off 1s ease 0.15s infinite,
white-dot 0.35s ease 0.15s 1;
@keyframes turn-off {
0% {
border-width: 0vh;
border-left-width: 0vw;
border-right-width: 0vw;
}
50% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 10vw;
border-right-width: 10vw;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
}
}
@keyframes turned-off {
0% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
}
@keyframes white-dot {
0% {
background: #ffffff80;
}
100% {
background: #111111;
}
}
It would be added somewhere on here: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/
After the exit button is clicked, then the effect would happen.
So, there would be no toggle.
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*transition: background 6s ease;*/
}
/*.fadingOut .curtain {
/* animation: fadeInBackground 5s ease 0s forwards;*/
/* background-color: transparent;
}*/
Yes there’s loads of ways to do it. I just knocked this up in a few minutes without looking at anyone else’s code.
So is that after the curtains have closed or instead of the curtains or what?
Then what happens after that? Does it stay at the white line/black screen or does it go back to the play buttons?
You must be explicit as these things will have specific requirements to set them up.
How would this be fixed? https://jsfiddle.net/1mq7cy6w/1/
How would it be added?
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*transition: background 6s ease;*/
}
.fadingOut .curtain {
animation: screenoff 1s linear forwards;
}
@keyframes screenoff {
0% {
height: 100vh;
}
10% {
background: white;
}
60% {
height: 40px;
border-radius: 0%;
}
70% {
height: 20px;
border-radius: 20%;
}
80% {
height: 10px;
width: 100%;
}
90% {
width: 50%;
height: 5px;
}
95% {
height: 2px;
}
97% {
width: 100%;
}
100% {
height: 1px;
width: 0;
background: white;
}
}
You would need to do it like this.
.fadingOut .container.active .sliding-panels {
position:absolute;
left:0;
top:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
width:100%;
height:100%;
animation: screenoff 1s linear ;
}
@keyframes screenoff {
0% {
height: 100vh;
}
10% {
background: white;
}
60% {
height: 40px;
border-radius: 0%;
}
70% {
height: 20px;
border-radius: 20%;
}
80% {
height: 10px;
width: 100%;
}
90% {
width: 50%;
height: 5px;
}
95% {
height: 2px;
}
97% {
width: 100%;
}
100% {
height: 1px;
width: 0;
padding:0;
background: white;
}
}
Based on this fiddle.