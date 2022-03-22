Creating a tv turn off effect

I added it to the 1st button here: https://jsfiddle.net/4mbd5xn2/2/
For it to appear the exit button is clicked.
I removed the curtains so it can be fixed.
It’s not even.
How would it be adjusted?
The original code used this:
position: absolute;
top: -50px;
left: -50px;
width: calc(100% + 50px);
height: calc(100% + 50px);
css:
.fadingOut .off{
content: "";
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
overflow:hidden;