Creating a tv turn off effect

Clicking on the screen part works, but on the 2nd time the fan does not spin again.
Clicking on the screen should start the fan and the static animation along with the shutdown.
Clicking on the screen does start the static animation and shutdown, but the fan is not spinning again.
The fan shouldn’t start when Run is clicked in jsfiddle, only when the screen is clicked.
This would be almost right I think: https://jsfiddle.net/n0k2xy43/1/
.inner {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.off .inner {
background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
animation-name: tv-static, shutdown;
animation-duration: 2s, 1s;
animation-delay: 0s, 1s;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 100% 100%;
}
to {
background-size: 200% 200%;
}
}
@keyframes shutdown{
68% {
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
}
99% {
width: 0px;
height: 1px;
}
100% {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
}
}