Creating a tv turn off effect

Assuming you mean the css aspect ratio property then you don’t need the inner element and then change your screen styles to this.
.screen {
display:flex;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 400px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
background:red;
align-items:center;
justify-content:center;
}
.screen.off {
animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
However you may need the inner element if you want the black background to remain as the red switches off.
.screen {
display:flex;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 400px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
align-items:center;
justify-content:center;
}
.inner {
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: red;
}
.screen.off .inner {
animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}