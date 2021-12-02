Creating a tv turn off effect

How do I get aspect ratio to work on here? https://jsfiddle.net/su49w5e1/
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
height: 100%;
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100vh;
align-content: center;
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.screen {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 400px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.inner {
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: red;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="screen">
<div class="inner">
<h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>