Creating a tv turn off effect

asasass: asasass: How do I get aspect ratio to work on here? https://jsfiddle.net/su49w5e1/

Assuming you mean the css aspect ratio property then you don’t need the inner element and then change your screen styles to this.

.screen { display:flex; flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 400px; background: #0a0a0a; border: 20px solid #000; border-radius: 3px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; aspect-ratio:16 / 9; background:red; align-items:center; justify-content:center; } .screen.off { animation: shutdown 3s linear; }

However you may need the inner element if you want the black background to remain as the red switches off.