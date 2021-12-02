Creating a tv turn off effect

Using the pseudo element replaces the need for the extra html element.
Yes it replaces the shutdown div.
The sliding-panels wrapper is never used either. You just need the left and right panels.
How do I get aspect ratio to work on here? https://jsfiddle.net/su49w5e1/
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
height: 100%;
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100vh;
align-content: center;
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.screen {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 400px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.inner {
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: red;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="screen">
<div class="inner">
<h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Assuming you mean the css aspect ratio property then you don’t need the inner element and then change your screen styles to this.
.screen {
display:flex;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 400px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
background:red;
align-items:center;
justify-content:center;
}
.screen.off {
animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
However you may need the inner element if you want the black background to remain as the red switches off.
.screen {
display:flex;
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 400px;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
align-items:center;
justify-content:center;
}
.inner {
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: red;
}
.screen.off .inner {
animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
How do I place the turn off effect to on top of the fan background to test it?
https://jsfiddle.net/ewamzdcq/
(function (d) {
const tv = d.querySelector(".curtain");
tv.addEventListener("click", screenOff);
function screenOff() {
tv.classList.toggle("off");
}
})(document);
<div class="outer">
<div class="curtain ">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<path fill="#000100" stroke="#000" d="m166.3352 168.6294c5.5396 2.4448 45.2339 54.394 72.7499 91.0151-9.1901-44.8757-21.7959-109.0279-19.9558-114.796 4.1462-12.9949 33.7039-13.5172 41.5845-13.7579 7.8827-.2415 37.4165-1.5221 42.3488 11.1948 2.1872 5.6436-6.4773 70.4506-12.9142 115.8007 25.2309-38.2323 61.6818-92.5089 67.0612-95.2865 12.119-6.2568 33.3898 14.2749 39.1337 19.6768 5.7424 5.402 27.5341 25.3815 22.0294 37.859-2.4441 5.5389-54.3954 45.2354-91.0172 72.7506 44.8757-9.1901 109.0293-21.7959 114.7974-19.9559 12.9927 4.1442 13.5193 33.7032 13.7586 41.5838.2422 7.8819 1.5221 37.4165-11.192 42.3473-5.6471 2.1894-70.4541-6.4765-115.8049-12.9127 38.2323 25.2323 92.5081 61.6783 95.2871 67.0605 6.2581 12.1175-14.2742 33.3877-19.6776 39.133-5.4027 5.7432-25.3815 27.5341-37.8563 22.0279-5.5396-2.4434-45.2361-54.3961-72.7534-91.0143 9.1901 44.8757 21.7952 109.0287 19.9551 114.7953-4.1434 12.9934-33.7026 13.5157-41.5852 13.7586-7.8799.24-37.4165 1.5221-42.3431-11.1936-2.1887-5.6464 6.4779-70.4541 12.9133-115.8071-25.2323 38.2323-61.6824 92.5124-67.0639 95.2908-12.1169 6.256-33.3891-14.2728-39.1337-19.6754-5.7432-5.4027-27.5313-25.383-22.0251-37.8578 2.4434-5.5396 54.394-45.2339 91.0136-72.7526-44.8764 9.1908-109.0266 21.7944-114.7967 19.9566-12.9934-4.1434-13.5171-33.7025-13.7586-41.5852-.2407-7.8806-1.5221-37.4165 11.1963-42.346 5.6443-2.1879 70.4498 6.4752 115.8 12.9121-38.233-25.2316-92.5081-61.6783-95.2865-67.0612-6.256-12.1169 14.2748-33.3913 19.6768-39.1337 5.4006-5.7438 25.3794-27.5333 37.8584-22.0272z" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="inner">
<h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Like this perhaps.
.inner {
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: red;
}
.off .inner {
animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
I was trying to get this keyframe animation to work:
https://jsfiddle.net/v5tL76kz/
@keyframes close-wrapper {
68% {
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
}
99% {
width: 0px;
height: 1px;
}
100% {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
}
In the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/1xLfh48q/
Is that one able to work?
Like this:
.inner {
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: red;
}
Am I able to add this as the background in place of the red?
svg background
https://jsfiddle.net/Lc98b7rx/
Test Code
https://jsfiddle.net/6ut9voxc/
section {
position: absolute;
top: -50px;
left: -50px;
width: calc(100% + 50px);
height: calc(100% + 50px);
background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
background-size: 5px 5px;
filter: url(#noise);
}
<section></section>
<svg>
<filter id="noise">
<feTurbulence id="turbulence">
<animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
</feTurbulence>
<feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
</filter>
</svg>
It looks like you can basically add the svg inside .inner and then do something like this.
.inner {
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
background-size: 5px 5px;
filter: url(#noise);
}
.inner svg{
width:0;height:0;
}
You may need to tweak the positions etc.
If you still want to read the text “Click to turn off” then you will need to add the noise onto a pseudo element instead.
.inner{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.inner:before {
content:"";
position:absolute;
top:-50px;
left:-50px;
right:0;
bottom:0;
z-index:1;
background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
background-size: 5px 5px;
filter: url(#noise);
}
.inner h1{z-index:2;}
.inner svg{
width:0;height:0;
position:absolute;
z-index:-1;
}
After it’s clicked on it get’s stuck. https://jsfiddle.net/mb0w62y4/
Maybe it is supposed to be that way.
This is only for testing.
It doesn’t completely disappear.
That might become an issue when adding it to the other code.
You probably just need overflow:hidden on the inner.
inner{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
overflow:hidden;
}
I added it to the 1st button here: https://jsfiddle.net/4mbd5xn2/2/
For it to appear the exit button is clicked.
I removed the curtains so it can be fixed.
It’s not even.
How would it be adjusted?
The original code used this:
position: absolute;
top: -50px;
left: -50px;
width: calc(100% + 50px);
height: calc(100% + 50px);
css:
.fadingOut .off{
content: "";
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
overflow:hidden;
This worked: https://jsfiddle.net/6xvem2p4/
.fadingOut .off {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: -50px;
left: -50px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: calc(100% + 50px);
height: calc(100% + 50px);
margin: auto;
display: flex;
background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
background-size: 5px 5px;
filter: url(#noise);
animation: shutdown 50s 0ms ease forwards;
}
Look at the code I gave you in post #25. I changed the top and left values. You don’t need the calc or the width and height because I used the 4 co-ordinates to size it. ( I think that’s the 4th in the last couple of days I’ve mentioned sizing with co-ordinates only when possible.)
Yes, your way is much more evener.
There is an issue, it is not disappearing. https://jsfiddle.net/g04x1e8q/
It’s added to the 1st button.
Also,
.fadingOut should be on the 1st .off not the
.fadingOut .off::before {
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}
.off{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
animation: shutdown 10s 0ms ease forwards;
}
.fadingOut .off::before {
content:"";
position:absolute;
top:-50px;
left:-50px;
right:0;
bottom:0;
background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
background-size: 5px 5px;
filter: url(#noise);
}
@keyframes shutdown {
68% {
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
}
99% {
width: 0px;
height: 1px;
}
100% {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
}
}
You already asked that question and I told you yo add overflow:hidden.
.off{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
margin:auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
animation: shutdown 10s 0ms ease forwards;
overflow:hidden
}
When I scroll up and down, it is visible for some strange reason.
Shouldn’t it be hidden until the exit button is clicked?
https://jsfiddle.net/yf5gLmob/1/
<div class="off">
<svg>
<filter id="noise">
<feTurbulence id="turbulence">
<animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
</feTurbulence>
<feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
</filter>
</svg>
</div>
Adding hide seems to fix that, but it doesn’t require me to do anything in the javascript, how come?
How does it know to unhide it? https://jsfiddle.net/nokb1md4/
<div class="off hide">
<svg>
<filter id="noise">
<feTurbulence id="turbulence">
<animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
</feTurbulence>
<feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
</filter>
</svg>
</div>