Creating a tv turn off effect

HTML & CSS
#15

Using the pseudo element replaces the need for the extra html element.

#16

Yes it replaces the shutdown div.

The sliding-panels wrapper is never used either. You just need the left and right panels.

#17

How do I get aspect ratio to work on here? https://jsfiddle.net/su49w5e1/

html,
body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  height: 100%;
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100vh;
  align-content: center;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  border: 1px solid #333;
}

.screen {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}

.inner {
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}

<div class="outer">
  <div class="screen">
    <div class="inner">
      <h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
#18

Assuming you mean the css aspect ratio property then you don’t need the inner element and then change your screen styles to this.

.screen {
  display:flex;
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
  background:red;
  align-items:center;
  justify-content:center;
}
.screen.off {
  animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.12.26
Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.12.261123×597 8.46 KB

However you may need the inner element if you want the black background to remain as the red switches off.

.screen {
  display:flex;
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
  align-items:center;
  justify-content:center;
}

.inner {
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}
.screen.off .inner {
  animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
#19

How do I place the turn off effect to on top of the fan background to test it?

https://jsfiddle.net/ewamzdcq/

(function (d) {
  const tv = d.querySelector(".curtain");
  tv.addEventListener("click", screenOff);
  function screenOff() {
    tv.classList.toggle("off");
  }

})(document);

<div class="outer">
  <div class="curtain ">

    <div class="ratio-keeper">

      <div class="fence">
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
      </div>

      <div class="fan">
        <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
          <path fill="#000100" stroke="#000" d="m166.3352 168.6294c5.5396 2.4448 45.2339 54.394 72.7499 91.0151-9.1901-44.8757-21.7959-109.0279-19.9558-114.796 4.1462-12.9949 33.7039-13.5172 41.5845-13.7579 7.8827-.2415 37.4165-1.5221 42.3488 11.1948 2.1872 5.6436-6.4773 70.4506-12.9142 115.8007 25.2309-38.2323 61.6818-92.5089 67.0612-95.2865 12.119-6.2568 33.3898 14.2749 39.1337 19.6768 5.7424 5.402 27.5341 25.3815 22.0294 37.859-2.4441 5.5389-54.3954 45.2354-91.0172 72.7506 44.8757-9.1901 109.0293-21.7959 114.7974-19.9559 12.9927 4.1442 13.5193 33.7032 13.7586 41.5838.2422 7.8819 1.5221 37.4165-11.192 42.3473-5.6471 2.1894-70.4541-6.4765-115.8049-12.9127 38.2323 25.2323 92.5081 61.6783 95.2871 67.0605 6.2581 12.1175-14.2742 33.3877-19.6776 39.133-5.4027 5.7432-25.3815 27.5341-37.8563 22.0279-5.5396-2.4434-45.2361-54.3961-72.7534-91.0143 9.1901 44.8757 21.7952 109.0287 19.9551 114.7953-4.1434 12.9934-33.7026 13.5157-41.5852 13.7586-7.8799.24-37.4165 1.5221-42.3431-11.1936-2.1887-5.6464 6.4779-70.4541 12.9133-115.8071-25.2323 38.2323-61.6824 92.5124-67.0639 95.2908-12.1169 6.256-33.3891-14.2728-39.1337-19.6754-5.7432-5.4027-27.5313-25.383-22.0251-37.8578 2.4434-5.5396 54.394-45.2339 91.0136-72.7526-44.8764 9.1908-109.0266 21.7944-114.7967 19.9566-12.9934-4.1434-13.5171-33.7025-13.7586-41.5852-.2407-7.8806-1.5221-37.4165 11.1963-42.346 5.6443-2.1879 70.4498 6.4752 115.8 12.9121-38.233-25.2316-92.5081-61.6783-95.2865-67.0612-6.256-12.1169 14.2748-33.3913 19.6768-39.1337 5.4006-5.7438 25.3794-27.5333 37.8584-22.0272z" />
        </svg>

      </div>
      <div class="cross"></div>

      <div class="inner">
        <h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
#20

Like this perhaps.


.inner {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}

.off .inner {
  animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
#21

I was trying to get this keyframe animation to work:

https://jsfiddle.net/v5tL76kz/

@keyframes close-wrapper {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }
  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }
  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }

In the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/1xLfh48q/

Is that one able to work?

#22

Like this:

.inner {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}
#23

Am I able to add this as the background in place of the red?

svg background
https://jsfiddle.net/Lc98b7rx/

Test Code
https://jsfiddle.net/6ut9voxc/

section {
  position: absolute;
  top: -50px;
  left: -50px;
  width: calc(100% + 50px);
  height: calc(100% + 50px);
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
}

    <section></section>
    <svg>
      <filter id="noise">
        <feTurbulence id="turbulence">
          <animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
        </feTurbulence>
        <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
      </filter>
    </svg>
#24

It looks like you can basically add the svg inside .inner and then do something like this.

.inner {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
 background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
}
.inner svg{
  width:0;height:0;
}

You may need to tweak the positions etc.

#25

If you still want to read the text “Click to turn off” then you will need to add the noise onto a pseudo element instead.


.inner{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
}

.inner:before {
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  top:-50px;
  left:-50px;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  z-index:1;
 background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
}
.inner h1{z-index:2;}

.inner svg{
  width:0;height:0;
  position:absolute;
  z-index:-1;
}
#26

After it’s clicked on it get’s stuck. https://jsfiddle.net/mb0w62y4/

Maybe it is supposed to be that way.

This is only for testing.

It doesn’t completely disappear.

That might become an issue when adding it to the other code.

#27

You probably just need overflow:hidden on the inner.

inner{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  overflow:hidden;
}
#28

I added it to the 1st button here: https://jsfiddle.net/4mbd5xn2/2/

For it to appear the exit button is clicked.

I removed the curtains so it can be fixed.

It’s not even.

How would it be adjusted?

The original code used this:

  position: absolute;
  top: -50px;
  left: -50px;
  width: calc(100% + 50px);
  height: calc(100% + 50px);

css:

.fadingOut .off{
  content: "";
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  overflow:hidden;

#29

This worked: https://jsfiddle.net/6xvem2p4/

.fadingOut .off {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: -50px;
  left: -50px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  width: calc(100% + 50px);
  height: calc(100% + 50px);
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
  animation: shutdown 50s 0ms ease forwards;
}
#30

Look at the code I gave you in post #25. I changed the top and left values. You don’t need the calc or the width and height because I used the 4 co-ordinates to size it. ( I think that’s the 4th in the last couple of days I’ve mentioned sizing with co-ordinates only when possible.)

#31

Yes, your way is much more evener.

There is an issue, it is not disappearing. https://jsfiddle.net/g04x1e8q/

It’s added to the 1st button.

Also, .fadingOut should be on the 1st .off not the .fadingOut .off::before {

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}


.off{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  animation: shutdown 10s 0ms ease forwards;
}

 .fadingOut .off::before  {
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  top:-50px;
  left:-50px;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise); 
}

@keyframes shutdown {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }

  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }

  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }
}
#32

You already asked that question and I told you yo add overflow:hidden.

.off{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  animation: shutdown 10s 0ms ease forwards;
  overflow:hidden
}
#33

When I scroll up and down, it is visible for some strange reason.

Shouldn’t it be hidden until the exit button is clicked?

https://jsfiddle.net/yf5gLmob/1/

        <div class="off">

          <svg>
            <filter id="noise">
              <feTurbulence id="turbulence">
                <animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
              </feTurbulence>
              <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
            </filter>
          </svg>
        </div>

#34

Adding hide seems to fix that, but it doesn’t require me to do anything in the javascript, how come?

How does it know to unhide it? https://jsfiddle.net/nokb1md4/

 <div class="off hide">

          <svg>
            <filter id="noise">
              <feTurbulence id="turbulence">
                <animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
              </feTurbulence>
              <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
            </filter>
          </svg>
        </div>