Creating a tv turn off effect

HTML & CSS
You are asking two different questions there.

  1. you ask how to make a background fade transition into an animation.

  2. You are asking how to make a turn off effect.

Which is it you want?

In answer to one:

Instead of transition: background 6s ease; you would use animation:bgfade 6s forwards. then a keyframe that finishes with to{background-color:transparent;}

In answer to question 2 then I already gave you the code and which elements to address a few posts above. You can’t set the curtain to zero height and width because then you have no curtain just the coloured background behind.

The effect needs to take place on sliding panels as I already showed you. However if you fade black to black you will see nothing (or if you make black transparent you see the black behind). You’d need a white in there to see the effect. You can’t remove the black from the curtain because then you would see the square coloured boxes behind.

.fadingOut .curtain .sliding-panels{
  top:0;
  left:0;
  width:100%;
  height:100%;
  background:white;
  animation: shutdown 1s linear forwards
}

You don’t really seem to be listening? Are you trying to do too many things at once?

Doing this removes the curtain.

https://jsfiddle.net/pcarb7e0/2/

How do I keep the curtain there?

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;

}

.fadingOut .curtain .sliding-panels {
  position :absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  width:100%;
  height:100%;
  background: white;
  animation: shutdown 2s linear forwards;

}

@keyframes shutdown {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
  8%, 46% {
    transform: scale(1, 1);
    opacity: 1;
  }
  50% {
    transform: scale(1, 0.02);
    opacity: 0.8;
  }
  55%, 100% {
    transform: scale(0, 0);
    opacity: 0.3;
  }
}
Yes that effect gets rid of everything you’d need to use the extra shutdown div you added except you may have it in the wrong place. Put it next to the sliding panels just to be sure.

  <div class="shutdown"></div>
   <div class="sliding-panels">
          <div class="panel-left"></div>
          <div class="panel-right"></div>
   </div>

Then change the css to target the shutdown.


.fadingOut .curtain .shutdown {
  position :absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  width:100%;
  height:100%;
 background:white;
  animation: shutdown 2s linear forwards;

}

A lot of empty html now just for eye candy. I gave you reduced code some time ago using pseudo elements but nearly every time I give you a pseudo element you tend not to use it and add actual html instead.

e.g.

.fadingOut .curtain .ratio-keeper:before {
 content:"";
 position :absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  width:100%;
  height:100%;
 background:white;
  animation: shutdown 2s linear forwards;

}
Using the pseudo element replaces the need for the extra html element.

Yes it replaces the shutdown div.

The sliding-panels wrapper is never used either. You just need the left and right panels.

How do I get aspect ratio to work on here? https://jsfiddle.net/su49w5e1/

html,
body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  height: 100%;
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100vh;
  align-content: center;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  border: 1px solid #333;
}

.screen {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}

.inner {
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}

<div class="outer">
  <div class="screen">
    <div class="inner">
      <h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
Assuming you mean the css aspect ratio property then you don’t need the inner element and then change your screen styles to this.

.screen {
  display:flex;
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
  background:red;
  align-items:center;
  justify-content:center;
}
.screen.off {
  animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.12.26
Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.12.261123×597 8.46 KB

However you may need the inner element if you want the black background to remain as the red switches off.

.screen {
  display:flex;
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 400px;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
  align-items:center;
  justify-content:center;
}

.inner {
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}
.screen.off .inner {
  animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
How do I place the turn off effect to on top of the fan background to test it?

https://jsfiddle.net/ewamzdcq/

(function (d) {
  const tv = d.querySelector(".curtain");
  tv.addEventListener("click", screenOff);
  function screenOff() {
    tv.classList.toggle("off");
  }

})(document);

<div class="outer">
  <div class="curtain ">

    <div class="ratio-keeper">

      <div class="fence">
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
        <div></div>
      </div>

      <div class="fan">
        <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
          <path fill="#000100" stroke="#000" d="m166.3352 168.6294c5.5396 2.4448 45.2339 54.394 72.7499 91.0151-9.1901-44.8757-21.7959-109.0279-19.9558-114.796 4.1462-12.9949 33.7039-13.5172 41.5845-13.7579 7.8827-.2415 37.4165-1.5221 42.3488 11.1948 2.1872 5.6436-6.4773 70.4506-12.9142 115.8007 25.2309-38.2323 61.6818-92.5089 67.0612-95.2865 12.119-6.2568 33.3898 14.2749 39.1337 19.6768 5.7424 5.402 27.5341 25.3815 22.0294 37.859-2.4441 5.5389-54.3954 45.2354-91.0172 72.7506 44.8757-9.1901 109.0293-21.7959 114.7974-19.9559 12.9927 4.1442 13.5193 33.7032 13.7586 41.5838.2422 7.8819 1.5221 37.4165-11.192 42.3473-5.6471 2.1894-70.4541-6.4765-115.8049-12.9127 38.2323 25.2323 92.5081 61.6783 95.2871 67.0605 6.2581 12.1175-14.2742 33.3877-19.6776 39.133-5.4027 5.7432-25.3815 27.5341-37.8563 22.0279-5.5396-2.4434-45.2361-54.3961-72.7534-91.0143 9.1901 44.8757 21.7952 109.0287 19.9551 114.7953-4.1434 12.9934-33.7026 13.5157-41.5852 13.7586-7.8799.24-37.4165 1.5221-42.3431-11.1936-2.1887-5.6464 6.4779-70.4541 12.9133-115.8071-25.2323 38.2323-61.6824 92.5124-67.0639 95.2908-12.1169 6.256-33.3891-14.2728-39.1337-19.6754-5.7432-5.4027-27.5313-25.383-22.0251-37.8578 2.4434-5.5396 54.394-45.2339 91.0136-72.7526-44.8764 9.1908-109.0266 21.7944-114.7967 19.9566-12.9934-4.1434-13.5171-33.7025-13.7586-41.5852-.2407-7.8806-1.5221-37.4165 11.1963-42.346 5.6443-2.1879 70.4498 6.4752 115.8 12.9121-38.233-25.2316-92.5081-61.6783-95.2865-67.0612-6.256-12.1169 14.2748-33.3913 19.6768-39.1337 5.4006-5.7438 25.3794-27.5333 37.8584-22.0272z" />
        </svg>

      </div>
      <div class="cross"></div>

      <div class="inner">
        <h1>Click to turn OFF</h1>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
Like this perhaps.


.inner {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}

.off .inner {
  animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
I was trying to get this keyframe animation to work:

https://jsfiddle.net/v5tL76kz/

@keyframes close-wrapper {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }
  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }
  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }

In the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/1xLfh48q/

Is that one able to work?

Like this:

.inner {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  background: red;
}
Am I able to add this as the background in place of the red?

svg background
https://jsfiddle.net/Lc98b7rx/

Test Code
https://jsfiddle.net/6ut9voxc/

section {
  position: absolute;
  top: -50px;
  left: -50px;
  width: calc(100% + 50px);
  height: calc(100% + 50px);
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
}

    <section></section>
    <svg>
      <filter id="noise">
        <feTurbulence id="turbulence">
          <animate attributeName="baseFrequency" dur="8s" values="0.9 0.9;0.8 0.8; 0.9 0.9" repeatCount="indefinite"></animate>
        </feTurbulence>
        <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" scale="60"></feDisplacementMap>
      </filter>
    </svg>
It looks like you can basically add the svg inside .inner and then do something like this.

.inner {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
 background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
}
.inner svg{
  width:0;height:0;
}

You may need to tweak the positions etc.

If you still want to read the text “Click to turn off” then you will need to add the noise onto a pseudo element instead.


.inner{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
}

.inner:before {
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  top:-50px;
  left:-50px;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  z-index:1;
 background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
}
.inner h1{z-index:2;}

.inner svg{
  width:0;height:0;
  position:absolute;
  z-index:-1;
}
After it’s clicked on it get’s stuck. https://jsfiddle.net/mb0w62y4/

Maybe it is supposed to be that way.

This is only for testing.

It doesn’t completely disappear.

That might become an issue when adding it to the other code.

You probably just need overflow:hidden on the inner.

inner{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  overflow:hidden;
}
I added it to the 1st button here: https://jsfiddle.net/4mbd5xn2/2/

For it to appear the exit button is clicked.

I removed the curtains so it can be fixed.

It’s not even.

How would it be adjusted?

The original code used this:

  position: absolute;
  top: -50px;
  left: -50px;
  width: calc(100% + 50px);
  height: calc(100% + 50px);

css:

.fadingOut .off{
  content: "";
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  overflow:hidden;

This worked: https://jsfiddle.net/6xvem2p4/

.fadingOut .off {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: -50px;
  left: -50px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  width: calc(100% + 50px);
  height: calc(100% + 50px);
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise);
  animation: shutdown 50s 0ms ease forwards;
}
Look at the code I gave you in post #25. I changed the top and left values. You don’t need the calc or the width and height because I used the 4 co-ordinates to size it. ( I think that’s the 4th in the last couple of days I’ve mentioned sizing with co-ordinates only when possible.)

Yes, your way is much more evener.

There is an issue, it is not disappearing. https://jsfiddle.net/g04x1e8q/

It’s added to the 1st button.

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}


.off{
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  margin:auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  animation: shutdown 10s 0ms ease forwards;
}

 .fadingOut .off::before  {
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  top:-50px;
  left:-50px;
  right:0;
  bottom:0;
  background: repeating-linear-gradient(#111, #111 50%, white 50%, white);
  background-size: 5px 5px;
  filter: url(#noise); 
}

@keyframes shutdown {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }

  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }

  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }
}