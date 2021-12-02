Creating a tv turn off effect

How do I edit this so that after it goes off, the background doesn’t come back, it stays off?
Also, I’m not sure why, but after I click on it 1 time, it blinks, then shuts off, it doesn’t shut off right away.
https://jsfiddle.net/017wx8qp/
or you can test on this one, just made the screen smaller.
https://jsfiddle.net/x6wvcm74/2/
When it is clicked on 1 time it blinks, then it shuts off.
.screen.off .inner {
animation: shutdown 3s linear;
}
@keyframes shutdown {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
8%, 46% {
transform: scale(1, 1);
opacity: 1;
}
50% {
transform: scale(1, 0.02);
opacity: 0.8;
}
55%, 100% {
transform: scale(0, 0);
opacity: 0.3;
}
}
Is
-webkit needed also?
Is
-webkit needed for all animations?
How do you know if it is needed or not needed?
@-webkit-keyframes shutdown {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
8%, 46% {
transform: scale(1, 1);
opacity: 1;
}
50% {
transform: scale(1, 0.02);
opacity: 0.8;
}
55%, 100% {
transform: scale(0, 0);
opacity: 0.3;
}
}