Creating a tv turn off effect

I found this, it uses JavaScript, but I think the effect can be made using animation/keyframes.
After the button is clicked, that’s the effect I am trying to make.
This effect.
What elements do you want to apply this to exactly? Your whole screen or just a selected element?
The interference pattern is an animated gif in that demonstration so you would need the image if you want that effect.
The effect could be done with keyframes although you will need js to toggle the class on and off (unless you desperately don’t want js then you could use the checkbox hack).
I found this one that has a similar effect: https://jsfiddle.net/wxdae87u/
animation: turn-off 0.15s ease 0s 1, turned-off 1s ease 0.15s infinite,
white-dot 0.35s ease 0.15s 1;
@keyframes turn-off {
0% {
border-width: 0vh;
border-left-width: 0vw;
border-right-width: 0vw;
}
50% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 10vw;
border-right-width: 10vw;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
}
}
@keyframes turned-off {
0% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
100% {
border-width: 19.65vw;
border-left-width: 35.1vw;
border-right-width: 35.1vw;
background: #111111;
}
}
@keyframes white-dot {
0% {
background: #ffffff80;
}
100% {
background: #111111;
}
}
It would be added somewhere on here: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/
After the exit button is clicked, then the effect would happen.
So, there would be no toggle.
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*transition: background 6s ease;*/
}
/*.fadingOut .curtain {
/* animation: fadeInBackground 5s ease 0s forwards;*/
/* background-color: transparent;
}*/