Hi,

I’m inputting the following query using MySql 5.5.62 to creating a sequence column with ORDER BY using MySql 5.5.62

The upgrading to MySQL 8 it depends on the hosting provider and on this moment it’s no possibile.

What I’m trying to achieve is to by adding a sequence column that I can sort my results on instead of sorting on multiple columns. It’s based on an ORDER BY clause involving 1 column.

UPDATE `dotable` t JOIN ( SELECT ( @rn := @rn + 1 ) AS pPrio, pDateHH, sID FROM `dotable`, ( SELECT @rn := 0 ) AS x ORDER BY pDateHH ASC ) q ON t.sID = q.sID SET t.pPrio = q.pPrio WHERE DATE(t.pDateHH) = DATE_SUB(CURRENT_DATE,INTERVAL 1 DAY);

I need this result

+-------+---------------------+ | pPrio | pDateHH | +-------+---------------------+ | 1 | 2021-09-16 18:40:02 | | 2 | 2021-09-16 19:00:20 | | 3 | 2021-09-16 19:20:47 | | 4 | 2021-09-16 20:00:59 | | 5 | 2021-09-16 20:01:48 | | 6 | 2021-09-16 20:20:31 | | 7 | 2021-09-16 20:40:05 | | 8 | 2021-09-16 21:17:27 | | 9 | 2021-09-16 21:20:03 | | 10 | 2021-09-16 21:40:24 | | 11 | 2021-09-16 22:00:09 | | 12 | 2021-09-16 22:38:03 | | 13 | 2021-09-16 22:40:03 | | 14 | 2021-09-16 23:02:25 | | 15 | 2021-09-16 23:20:02 | | 16 | 2021-09-16 23:58:58 | | 1 | 2021-09-17 00:00:06 | | 2 | 2021-09-17 00:22:53 | | 3 | 2021-09-17 00:40:05 | | 4 | 2021-09-17 01:00:44 | | 5 | 2021-09-17 01:20:04 | +-------+---------------------+

Instead of

+-------+---------------------+ | pPrio | pDateHH | +-------+---------------------+ | 1 | 2021-09-16 18:40:02 | | 2 | 2021-09-16 19:00:20 | | 3 | 2021-09-16 19:20:47 | | 4 | 2021-09-16 20:00:59 | | 5 | 2021-09-16 20:01:48 | | 6 | 2021-09-16 20:20:31 | | 7 | 2021-09-16 20:40:05 | | 8 | 2021-09-16 21:17:27 | | 9 | 2021-09-16 21:20:03 | | 10 | 2021-09-16 21:40:24 | | 11 | 2021-09-16 22:00:09 | | 12 | 2021-09-16 22:38:03 | | 13 | 2021-09-16 22:40:03 | | 14 | 2021-09-16 23:02:25 | | 15 | 2021-09-16 23:20:02 | | 16 | 2021-09-16 23:58:58 | | 17 | 2021-09-17 00:00:06 | | 18 | 2021-09-17 00:22:53 | | 19 | 2021-09-17 00:40:05 | | 20 | 2021-09-17 01:00:44 | | 21 | 2021-09-17 01:20:04 | +-------+---------------------+

Any suggestion?

My table structure and the update query below on db-fiddle.com , which offers MySQL 5

Thanks in advance for any help.