Creating a Responsive Top Menu

How should I create a top menu that is mobile-first and responsive?
Can I still use a UL and LI’s?
Should I also use NAV?
Or is there a more modern way to do things?
I assume you have actually tried the items mentioned?
Upload your web page to your server and validate using the following free online tools:
If your script does not give the desired results then please either supply a link to your site or create a free CodePen detailing your problems.
The question was, “Where do I begin?!”
W3C validation is premature…
I asked where to begin, AND I aksed if using an Unordered List is still applicable?
Like in the past, I am torn between taking off 3-6 months and reading every SitePoint books out there, versus trying to stumble through things in an effort to get a mobile product out there ASAP.
I’ve come to realize that most of what I know how to do with HTML/CSS is obsolete, but I don’t have years to become a master like @Ray.H or @PaulOB.
On a side-note…
I bought some books from SitePoint maybe 3 years ago when they offered PDF versions, and I wonder if any of those books are still any good, or if I should throw them away?
Instead of trying to “re-invent the wheel”… try surfing the myriad of web pages that have a “top menu” that you like. Copy the source to your local computer, tweak and validate with the links supplied.
As far as the SP books and PDFs are concerned then without more specific details then the question cannot be answered.
The very first web page still renders perfectly: