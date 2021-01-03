Creating a Responsive Top Menu

@John_Betong,

The question was, “Where do I begin?!”

W3C validation is premature…

I asked where to begin, AND I aksed if using an Unordered List is still applicable?

Like in the past, I am torn between taking off 3-6 months and reading every SitePoint books out there, versus trying to stumble through things in an effort to get a mobile product out there ASAP.

I’ve come to realize that most of what I know how to do with HTML/CSS is obsolete, but I don’t have years to become a master like @Ray.H or @PaulOB.

On a side-note…

I bought some books from SitePoint maybe 3 years ago when they offered PDF versions, and I wonder if any of those books are still any good, or if I should throw them away?