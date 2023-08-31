Creating a Quizlet page

Hi, I’m pretty new to Javascript but I do know a bit HTML and CSS since before.

I try to build a webpage where I can add quizzes with different topics (Animals/Music/Technology etc) where a question will be presented along with 3-4 answer options. I want the user to be able to browse through different topics, select a specific quis (for instance, Animal topic can contain “African Animals”, “Sea creatures” etc, and I want to be able to label the questions used with 1 or more labels to fall within these cathegories.

For the questions, I think I might need to have an array, which contains arrays with the questions, where I add the question as a variable and then the options as other variables. Then I could fetch the first array and get questions within it based on Topics etc.

I just need some input on how I build up the framework for the questions in the easiest way so I do right from the beginning since I don’t think my method is optimal. I will need to have a file/variable containing all questions, maybe already categorized, so that I have an array for all “Animal”-related questions, another array for “Technology” questions etc. I then want to be able to fetch random questions from the topics, depending on what the user selects.

Any input on how to build a good database for questions, with different topics, that then can be randomly selected from different categories, or selected based on a specific category, for the user to be able to see would be of immense help!