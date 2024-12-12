Creating a playing card

asasass
21
If I want to place smaller text under the larger text, how would I do that?
It would be underneath it.
This was in your code:
margin:);
What does that mean?
This is what I have now:
<div class="card">
<p class="hr1">Testing</p>
<p class="hr2">A sentence would go here.</p>
</div>
.hr1 {
margin:);
font-size: 50px;
color: #ed1c24;
font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
}
.hr2 {
margin:);
font-size: 19px;
color: black;
font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
}
https://liveweave.com/Fqlls5
PaulOB
22
If you are going to have multiple items then you would need a wrapping div and then set flex-direction to column.
e.g.
<div class="card">
<div>
<p class="hr2">Testing</p>
<p class="hr3">testing</p>
</div>
</div>
.card {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
width: 240px;
height: 308px;
border-radius: 8px;
background: #fff;
box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.18);
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
If the text is eventually going to be on top of an image then I would set the image as a background image so that you don’t need to do anything else.
PaulOB
23
That was a typo on my part it should of course be zero.
margin: 0;