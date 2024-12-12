Creating a playing card

If I want to place smaller text under the larger text, how would I do that?

It would be underneath it.

This was in your code: margin:);

What does that mean?

This is what I have now:

<div class="card"> <p class="hr1">Testing</p> <p class="hr2">A sentence would go here.</p> </div>

.hr1 { margin:); font-size: 50px; color: #ed1c24; font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif; } .hr2 { margin:); font-size: 19px; color: black; font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif; }

https://liveweave.com/Fqlls5