Creating a playing card

HTML & CSS
21

If I want to place smaller text under the larger text, how would I do that?

It would be underneath it.

This was in your code: margin:);

What does that mean?

This is what I have now:

  <div class="card">
    <p class="hr1">Testing</p>
	 <p class="hr2">A sentence would go here.</p>
  </div>

.hr1 {
  margin:);
  font-size: 50px;
  color: #ed1c24;
  font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
}

.hr2 {
  margin:);
  font-size: 19px;
  color: black;
  font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
}

https://liveweave.com/Fqlls5

hhfghgf
hhfghgf254×319 3.46 KB

22

If you are going to have multiple items then you would need a wrapping div and then set flex-direction to column.

e.g.

 <div class="card">
    <div>
      <p class="hr2">Testing</p>
      <p class="hr3">testing</p>
    </div>
  </div>

.card {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  width: 240px;
  height: 308px;
  border-radius: 8px;
  background: #fff;
  box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.18);
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}

If the text is eventually going to be on top of an image then I would set the image as a background image so that you don’t need to do anything else.

23

That was a typo on my part :frowning: it should of course be zero.

margin: 0;