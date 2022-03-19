Creating a new template in HTML

HTML & CSS
Friends, hello from The Other Side of the Plague. It’s been awhile and I need your expert guidance once again. I used to post here as ‘semicolon’ — an error on my part when I first registered years ago because on literally every other technical forum I am known as ‘semicodin’: an artful play intended to convey that I have reduced skill when it comes to codin’! Coot still here? I see Paul is (thank God!) and for your benefit Maestro this old Semi-talented Sitepoint Member TIDIED (and did so manfully).

I have to warn you: The code I’m uploading is . . . intricate, so I’m also uploading graphics of both the output and (most importantly) what it is SUPPOSED to look like. I’m also uploading a fancy little ampersand graphic (the only IMG used in this project) for use in testing my code. And let me say this:

I would never attempt something this ambitious as HTML but my infernal Library upgraded from Windows 7 to Windows 10 — quite possibly the most universally-loathed OS _on the planet_semicodin

m locked out of accessing my templates (done in Adobe PageMaker, InDesign & Acrobat Professional) on DVD media because WIN10 can’t read the disks. The three hours I wasted on this is enough: I’m going pure HTML & CSS on this because I never want to be placed in this situation ever again. These templates are extremely important (for reasons I won’t go into) and I need to get them rendered as close to their Adobe originals as can be practical for HTML. Farewell Adobe; Hello HTML.

Friends I’m in a nursing home following a complete hip replacement w/post-op complications and doing this on my SmartPhone which is not as bad as you might think! with a little Android App (regrettably titled “Photo Editor” but whatever lol). The code I’m uploading is the first page of a letter with a 2-Column opening and vertical spacing to accommodate two little USPS Stickers. I’ve floated, blocked, aligned, overflowed, and collapsed until I’m blue in the face and this is as far as I’ve been able to get. I’ve tried to be as helpful as I can with the graphic of what it is supposed to look like and I’m extremely proud that I was able to cough up the Rounded-Corners Box (and more miraculous, the table cells inside it, with both left and right aligned cells) but, as with everything about this project, almost nothing is positioned correctly and much of the text is missing important bordering and size features.

I’ll leave it there and thank you as always for your patience and unrivaled skill. What a life eh? As Freud would say: “If it isn’t one thing, it’s your mother.”

semicodin

SEMICODIN TEMPLATE
SEMICODIN TEMPLATE1080×1400 225 KB

━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━

━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━

━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━

━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━  ━

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01//EN"
"http://www.w3.org/TR/html4/strict.dtd">
<html>
    <head>
        <meta name="generator" content="HTML Tidy for Linux (vers 25 March 2009), see www.w3.org">
        <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=us-ascii">
        <title>
            Semicolon&rsquo;s LETTER w/2-COLUMN HEADER
        </title>
        <style type="text/css">

    BODY {
        font-size: 18px;
        line-height: 18px;
        font-family: 'SLAB SERIF', SANS-SERIF;
        margin-left: 4%;
        margin-right: 4%;
        margin-top: 50px;
        margin-bottom: 50px;
        width: 100%;
        overflow: hidden;} 

    .ROUND {
        float: LEFT;
        margin-left: 45%;
        margin-right: 4%;
        border-radius: 25px;
        border: 10px SOLID BLACK;
        padding: 10px;
        width: 55%;
        height: AUTO;}

    .TOFROM {
        text-align: LEFT;;
        color: #8D8D8D;
        font-size: 28px;
        line-height: 28px;}

    .USPS {
        font-size: 16px;
        line-height: 16px;
        font-family: SLAB SERIF, MONOSPACE;
        color: DODGERBLUE;
        text-decoration: UNDERLINE;
        text-align: LEFT;
        margin-top: 20px;
        margin-bottom: 100px;}

    .FANCYAMP {
        display: BLOCK;
        text-align: CENTER;
        padding: 100px;
        margin-left: AUTO;
        margin-right: AUTO;}

    .LITTLE {
        font-size: 16px;
        line-height: 16px;
        font-family: SLAB SERIF, MONOSPACE;
        color: DODGERBLUE;
        text-align: LEFT;
        margin-top: 10px;
        margin-bottom: 20px;}

    .BIGBOLD {
        font-size: 22px;
        line-height: 22px;
        font-weight: BOLD;
        font-family: SLAB SERIF, SANS-SERIF;
        color: BLACK;
        text-align: LEFT;
        margin-top: 10px;}

    .ADDRESSEE {
        font-size: 18px;
        line-height: 18px;
        font-family: SLAB SERIF, SANS-SERIF;
        color: BLACK;
        text-align: LEFT;}

    TABLE .RIGHT {
        margin-right: 5px;
        text-align: RIGHT;
        color: #8D8D8D;
        font-size: 22px;
        line-height: 22px;}

    TABLE .LEFT {
        text-align: LEFT;
        color: BLACK;
        font-size: 22px;
        line-height: 22px;}

    .GROOVY {
        display: BLOCK;
        border-top: 20px GROOVE RED;
        width: 100%;
        text-align: CENTER;
        margin-top: 50px;
        margin-bottom: 10px;}

    .NOLOBIG {
        display: INLINE-BLOCK;
        font-weight: BOLD";
        font-size: 16px;
        line-height: 12px;
        font-family: NoloSerifBold-Italic, Serif;
        color: BLACK;
        text-align: CENTER;}

    .NOLO {
        margin: 30px 10% 5px 10%; 
        font-size: 12px;
        line-height: 13px;
        font-family: NoloSerif-Italic, Serif;
        color: BLACK;
        text-align: CENTER;}

    </style>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div class="TOFROM">
            TO:
        </div>
        <div class="USPS">
            USPS USPS/
        </div>
        <div class="BIGBOLD">
            BIGBOLD<br>
            BIGBOLD
        </div>
        <div class="ADDRESSEE">
            ADDRESSEE<br>
            ADDRESSEE
        </div>
        <div>
            <img src="FANCYAMP_546.png" width="53" height="50" alt="">
        </div>
        <div class="USPS">
            2ND USPS HERE/
        </div>
        <div class="BIGBOLD">
            BIGBOLD<br>
            BIGBOLD
        </div>
        <div class="ADDRESSEE">
            ADDRESSEE<br>
            ADDRESSEE
        </div>
        <div>
            <div class="ROUND">
                <div class="TOFROM">
                    FROM:
                </div>
                <div class="BIGBOLD">
                    BIGBOLD
                </div>
                <div class="ADDRESSEE">
                    ADDRESSEE<br>
                    ADDRESSEE
                </div>
                <div class="LITTLE">
                    LITTLE LITTLE LITTLE LITTLE
                </div>
                <table>
                    <tbody>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                <div class="RIGHT">
                                    RIGHT-ALIGNED:
                                </div>
                            </td>
                            <td>
                                <div class="LEFT">
                                    LEFT-ALIGNED
                                </div>
                            </td>
                         </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                <div class="RIGHT">
                                    RIGHT-ALIGNED:
                                </div>
                            </td>
                            <td>
                                <div class="LEFT">
                                    LEFT-ALIGNED
                                </div>
                            </td>
                         </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                <div class="RIGHT">
                                    RIGHT-ALIGNED:
                                </div>
                            </td>
                            <td>
                                <div class="LEFT">
                                    LEFT-ALIGNED
                                </div>
                            </td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                <div class="RIGHT">
                                    RIGHT-ALIGNED:
                                </div>
                            </td>
                            <td>
                                <div class="LEFT">
                                    LEFT-ALIGNED
                                </div>
                            </td>
                         </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                OUT OF THE COLUMN NOW (align-left)
                            </td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                OUT OF THE COLUMN NOW (align-left)
                            </td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td>
                                OUT OF THE COLUMN NOW (align-left)
                            </td>
                        </tr>
                    </tbody>
                </table>
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="GROOVY"></div>
        <div class="NOLOBIG">
            Unlike most of the text&nbsp;
        </div>
        <div class="NOLO">
            in this document, this block is exclusively in ITALICIZED SERIF, all CENTERED with a 10% MARGIN (the standard 4% used throughout the Body with an additional 6%). If you notice the effect I'm trying to achieve however is the first few words appearing BIGGER + BOLDED using the > SAME LINE HEIGHT and able to accommodate the TOP BORDER which should breach the 4% MARGINS to span 100% of the width of the page.
        </div>
        <div>
            <div class="MAIN">
                Start of the BODY of the letter
            </div>
        </div>
    </body>
</html>
FANCYAMP_546
Whoa! Sorry about that guys. You need to have this little guy to test my code.

Try posting your code on CodePen and other users may be able to offer solutions.

Edit:

The following link demonstrates how CodePen can be used to show your required Template:

iPad Hamburger icon not displaying but ok on everything else - #9 by PaulOB

Unfortunately your timing is very bad as I am just about to go on holiday for 2 weeks in a matter of hours and unlikely to have internet access while away apart from a sporadic connection on my mobile.

In order to help anyone else around while I’m away I have tidied up your code a little and put it into a codepen so that others can fork and work with it more easily, I have added some basic layout to get roughly where I think you were going but have not rigidly adhered to your measurements as that is something you can do later.

Note that your code format is ugly and unreadable (to me) and you should use lower case in the css as that is standard practice these days and so much easier to read. Also note that ALL CAPS for your text content should be controlled by the css (text-transform:uppercase) and not by directly TYPING ALL CAPS IN THE PAGE as that is a presentation issue not an html issue.

Generally sentences and paragraphs should be use the p tag although for the odd word or two a div is ok but try to think semantically about the html and if its a paragraph of text or a heading then use the appropriate html element in the correct order. Not everything is a div.

Structure of the html is important so group items properly and try to use classnames that make sense rather than saying big or bigbold because that means you can never change how they look from the css without changing the classname or having a classname that says bigbold but you have styled it small and light.:slight_smile: It’s ok to have a few utility classes but for structural elements use more meaningful classnames (like header, nav, content, main-content, sub-content, footer, highlight and so on… )

I hope the above codepen helps and I don’t mean it to be a full (or fully valid) solution but a starting point for tidying up and working with.

It is unlikely that I will be able to reply for many days as I am leaving in a few hours and as mentioned will have limited internet access (There is no wifi where we are travelling and the mobile signal only works outside).

Useful links:

https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/

Thank you Paul. I won’t use that Tidier again, completely forgot about all caps! Enjoy your holiday and I/We’ll point ourselves in the right direction. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:

*as you can see I’m out of practice with these forum tools, sorry if my replies are out of order! Do you all still have that link for quoting instructions etc.?

━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━
I will John! I’m pretty sure I even registered with them (in my ‘semicodin’ User name).

And thank you all for giving me Tidy alternatives. When I last did this there was a very clean, well-constructed site you could go to: a box to paste your code in and exactly one button to click to perform the task. Some of these sites may work perfectly but I can’t figure out how the hell to use them (and I don’t usually have trouble in that department).

Paul it’s awesome how you do this so expertly. You never fail to amaze me my friend!

I feel that I’m within striking distance of this and understand most of it.

Where I’m stuck however is getting the lines to show up in my rounded-corners bix. Here is what I added and predictably it doesn’t work. :crazy_face:

Edit —
However! I’m going to work on the table columns for left and right.

  border-top: 2px black; /* added by semicodin */