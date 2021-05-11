Creating a multi-sliced SVG Pie Chart

Hello. I am trying to learn how to create a pie chart using SVG.

The key is that the solution needs to handle multiple slices. (There are lots of tutorials on how to do a simple CSS pie chart with just two halves, but that isn’t what I need.)

I have spent the last couple of weeks reading up on SVG, but there aren’t any really good tutorials/solutions on this particular problem…

Here is a link to a solution that looks promising, but I don’t completely understand the code, and it doesn’t seem like it has any math behind it. (These pie charts are for a business, so “hacking” things until they look “close” won’t do!)

https://codepen.io/hari2609/full/LmEzOm

How does the following code work…

<circle r="25%" cx="50%" cy="50%" style="stroke-dasharray: 75.3 100"></circle>

Here is what I think is going on…

You create a ViewBox starting at 0, 0 and which has a grid of 64 x 64.

You resize the final results to 300px X 300px using CSS

You give the SVG a border-radius of 50% making it a circle. (Not sure why this is needed as you have a <circle> below?)

You create an SVG <circle> centered in the middle of the grid

It has a radius of 25% which makes a circle that is 1/2 the width and height of the parent SVG canvas. (The “circle” is more like a “ring”.)

You give the <circle> a stroke-width of 32 which adds a border to the aforementioned circle that is so wide that the circle “ring” becomes a filled circle that has a radius of 32 units.

The gold stroke makes it a gold filled circle.

Now for the part that escapes me…

You add a stroke-array: 75.3 100

MDN: stroke-dasharray A list of comma and/or white space separated s and s that specify the lengths of alternating dashes and gaps. If an odd number of values is provided, then the list of values is repeated to yield an even number of values. Thus, 5,3,2 is equivalent to 5,3,2,5,3,2 .

Questions:

Q1.) How does stroke-array: 75.3 100 end up drawing a pie-chart SLICE that is roughly three-quarters of the entire pie?

Q2.) And how does the modified code of stroke-array: 50.3 100 yield a SLICE that is roughly one-half that of the entire pie?

Q3.) Is there a way to create slices using a more mathematical/geometric methd?

Again, I need pie slices that accurately display precise percentages (e.g. 47.5%, 25%, 12.5%, 8.4%, 6.6%) and that ultimately visually add up to a whole pie (i.e. 100%).

Thanks.

P.S. It is also important to come up with an SVG solution that can be programmed in PHP on the server. So, even though I could draw the Statue of Liberty using SVG paths, that isn’t practical to program! The hope is that i can query MySQL, build a result-set that is basically a table of Category-Value pairs, and then use those values to drive how big each pie-slice is. (If I can figure out the code above, it seems like a simple enough way to program in PHP.)