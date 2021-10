Hi there,

I have the following fiddle that uses a marquee animation effect. It kind of works, but I can’t seem to get it to loop continuously without gaps between each scroll.

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/fk3xqm47/1/

As you can see, once the p span has finished, there is a gap after it.

Is there a way to have it repeat again straight after without placing multiple/repeating the span tags?

Thanks!