Creating a Javascript API client, best practice

Hey,

I need to write a Javascript client that calls out to a specific API, it takes in some credentials and exposes functions that can be called. I’m wondered what are the best techniques / patterns to use for this sort of thing?

On top of that I would like to make it extensible by simply including another file that might override some functionality.

So lets say i have

search-api.js - this would contain a definition of the search api

Then one might include search-api.google.js or search-api.bing.js

I hope I’ve explained what I’m trying to do and would really appreciate some advice on the best approach.

Thanks

Steve