Creating a .init() script for booking.com widget not working

To help me make sense of this, I try and put together a list of expected behaviour, and compare with actual behaviour.

The expected behaviour is:

Select one or more options Click on submit and expect those options to display Select one or more options Click on submit and expect those options to display

Currently part 4 isn’t working.

A simple test is to put a console.log() statement in the function, so that we can check that the function runs.

function booking() { console.log("booking function"); ... }

On selecting some options and clicking submit the first time, the browser console shows booking function and on selecting other options and clicking submit, the browser console shows a second booking function

So the function is being run. That’s good confirmation there.

That leads us to the next question. Even though the function is being run, why doesn’t the page update as it is expected to?

The Network panel can help to give us more insight there.

When selecting an option and clicking submit, the network panel shows a JS file being added, which fetches the HTML section to show on the page.

Doing that a second time with a different option shows that the JS file is being added, but nothing else is being fetched from the server.

Checking the rest of the booking function, things look to be working perfectly well after the second click:

p.parentNode.insertBefore(s,p); console.log({d, sc, u, s, p});

{ d: document, sc: 'script', u: '//cf.bstatic.com/static/affiliate_base/js/flexiproduct.js', s: script, p: script }

Everything else in the booking function looks to be working fine, which leads me to conclude that there’s some kind of problem with the booking.com API, when it comes to being loaded multiple different times on the same page.

Unfortunately the booking.com technical documentation is not available to anyone that isn’t signed up to them.

This looks to be an issue that can only be solved by someone with access to that documentation, or perhaps their help support.