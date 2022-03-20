Creating a .init() script for booking.com widget not working

The “booking.com” hotel listings widget is not launching with the “iframes” as required, in case of my dynamic table listing.

Hence I tried to create an .init(Booking) function by nesting the javascript of the widget within another function that I named Booking as below.

(function(Booking) {
    (function(d, sc, u) {
        var s = d.createElement(sc), p = d.getElementsByTagName(sc)[0];
        s.type = 'text/javascript';
        s.async = true;
        s.src = u + '?v=' + (+new Date());
        p.parentNode.insertBefore(s,p);
    })(document, 'script', '//cf.bstatic.com/static/affiliate_base/js/flexiproduct.js');
});

And then I applied the .Init(Booking) to the jquery script which creates the html with the respective booking codes as below.

jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) {
    if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Hotel') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) {
        var DataAid = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[0];
        var DestAid = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[1];
        var DestType = jQuery(this).text().split('/')[2];
        
        jQuery(this).html('<div style="width:100%; margin-top:4px;"><ins class="bookingaff" data-aid="'+ DataAid +'" data-target_aid="'+ DataAid +'" data-prod="dfl2" data-width="100%" data-height="auto" data-lang="en" data-dest_id="'+ DestAid +'" data-dest_type="'+ DestType +'" data-df_num_properties="3"><a href="//www.booking.com?aid='+ DataAid +'">Booking.com</a></ins></div>')
    }).init(Booking)
 }); 
});

However, this is not working and the ‘iframes’ in the widget still do not load. I get the error " Uncaught Reference Error: Booking is not defined ". How do I solve this?

JS Fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/3r4210Lb/1/

(function(Booking) {
  ...
});

That is an anonymous function with a function parameter called Booking. That will always be undefined.

I suspect that you are wanting it to be a function instead that’s called Booking.

Note: Best-practice is to always use lowercase for the initial character of a function name. Uppercase should only be used for the first character of a function name when that function is a constructor that needs to use the new keyword when calling it.

The following is a function called booking that should work for you.

function booking() {
  ...
}