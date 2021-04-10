Creating a Horizontal Bar-Chart

@PaulOB ,

Thank you for the tips above!

I was able to get things working and match your example, and below is my updated code…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* --> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1"> <title>sp_bar-chart-horizontal_v05.html</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <style media="screen"> /**************************************************************************/ /* GENERIC */ /**************************************************************************/ *{ margin: 0; padding: 0; } *, *:before, *:after{ box-sizing: border-box; } body{ font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif; font-weight: normal; line-height: 1.4em; font-size: 0.9em; color: #000; } /**************************************************************************/ /* DESKTOP */ /**************************************************************************/ /* FIGURE */ figure{ min-width: 200px; max-width: 780px; /* max-width: 600px; /**/ margin: 2rem; padding: 1.5rem 2rem 2rem; border: 1px solid #000; } /* TABLE */ .barChart_h{ display: block; height: auto; /* Do I need this? */ width: 100%; overflow-wrap: break-word; border-spacing: 0; } /* CAPTION */ .barChart_h caption{ display: block; padding: 0 0 1rem 0; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.1rem; font-weight: bold; text-align: left; } /* TBODY */ .barChart_h tbody{ display: block /* All HTML elements have a "display" value assigned by the User-Agent (UA). Default-values assigned: tbody ==> (display: table-row-group) tr ==> (display: table-row) td ==> (display: table-cell) Assigning (display: block) allows us to turn a table into a horizontal display. */ } .barChart_h tbody:after{ /* For IE9 and under, need to enclose floats... */ content: ""; display: block; clear: both; height: 0; } /* TH+TD */ .barChart_h tbody tr.firstRow th, .barChart_h tbody tr.firstRow td{ padding: 1rem 0 0.5rem 0; /* Add extra vertical padding. */ } .barChart_h tbody th, .barChart_h tbody td{ padding: 0.5rem 0 0.4rem 0; /* Space around Bars. */ } .barChart_h tbody tr.lastRow th, .barChart_h tbody tr.lastRow td{ padding: 0.5rem 0 1rem 0; /* Add extra vertical padding. */ } /* TH */ .barChart_h tbody th{ /* width: 25%; /**/ font-weight: normal; text-align: right; } /* TD */ .barChart_h tbody td{ border-left: 2px solid #F00; /* X-AXIS. (vertical) */ border-right: 1px solid #DDD; /* Finish out repeating vertical-gridlines. */ background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #DDD 1px, transparent 1px); /* Create grey-transparent gradient for 1px, then remainder of gradient is transparent. This creates the illusion of a 1px vertical-line. */ background-size: 10% 100%; /* Go right in 10% increments. */ } /* BARS */ .barChart_h tbody td span{ position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */ display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */ height: 20px; background: #99FFFF; /* Aqua (default) */ border-top: 1px solid #000; border-right: 1px solid #000; border-bottom: 1px solid #000; box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); } /* BAR-VALUES */ .barChart_h tbody td span b{ position: absolute; left: 100%; top: 0; right: auto; bottom: 0; display: block; padding: 0 0 0 0.5rem; font-weight: normal; } /* Y-AXIS */ .barChart_h tbody th.blankCell{ width: 25%; } .barChart_h tbody th.y-axis{ position: relative; /* New */ padding-bottom: 1.4rem; border-bottom: 2px solid #F00; /* Y-AXIS. (horizontal) */ background-color: #FFF; } /* Y-AXIS TITLE */ .barChart_h tbody div.y-axis-title{ display: block; text-align: center; font-weight: bold; } /* Y-AXIS LABELS */ .barChart_h tbody ol.y-axis-labels{ position: absolute; top: auto; bottom: 0; right: 0; left: 0; display: flex; /* Create Flexbox (Flex-Container). */ flex-direction: row; margin: 0; /* New */ padding: 0; /* New */ list-style: none; /* New */ font-size: 0.9rem; } .barChart_h tbody ol.y-axis-labels li.zero{ position: absolute; /* Remove 0 from Flexbox flow. */ /* New */ left: 0; right: auto; bottom: auto; top: 0; } .barChart_h tbody ol.y-axis-labels li.zero b{ transform: translate(-50%, 0%); } .barChart_h tbody ol.y-axis-labels li{ flex: 1 0 0; text-align: right; } .barChart_h tbody ol.y-axis-labels li b{ display: inline-flex; transform: translate(50%, 0%); font-weight: normal; } /**************************************************************************/ /* MOBILE */ /**************************************************************************/ @media screen and (max-width: 414px){ body{ font-size: 0.8em; } /* CAPTION */ .barChart_h caption{ font-size: 1rem; } /* FIGURE */ figure{ margin: 0; padding: 1rem; } /* TD */ .barChart_h tbody td{ width: 60%; } } </style> </head> <!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* --> <body> <figure> <table class="barChart_h"> <caption>Q1: My waiter provided good service tonight.</caption> <tbody> <!-- Y-axis --> <tr> <th class="blankCell"></th> <th class="y-axis"> <div class="y-axis-title"># of Responses</div> <ol class="y-axis-labels"> <li class="zero"><b>0</b></li> <li><b>20</b></li> <li><b>40</b></li> <li><b>60</b></li> <li><b>80</b></li> <li><b>100</b></li> </ol> </th> </tr> <!-- Data Rows --> <tr class="firstRow"> <th scope="row">Stongly Disagree:</th> <td><span style="width:10%"><b>10</b></span></td> </tr> <tr> <th scope="row">Disagree:</th> <td><span style="width:30%"><b>30</b></span></td> </tr> <tr> <th scope="row">Neither:</th> <td><span style="width:20%"><b>20</b></span></td> </tr> <tr> <th scope="row">Strongly Agree:</th> <td><span style="width:70%"><b>70</b></span></td> </tr> <tr class="lastRow"> <th scope="row">Strongly Agree:</th> <td><span style="width:40%"><b>40</b></span></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </figure> </body> </html>

I have some follow-up questions…

Q1.) Why is it that when I hover over <table> in Firefox Dev Tools, it is expanded to the full-width of <figure> , but when I hover over <table> <tbody> <tr> and more specifically <table> <tbody> <tr> <th class="y-axis"> , it seems stuck width-wise?

Furthermore, if I remove the style with: 25%;[code] from [code]<tr> <th class="blankCell"> then everything scrunches up?!

I would like the X-axis labels to be 25% wide, and thus the bar area should be 75% wide.

Q2.) Do I need .barChart_h{ height: auto ?

Q3.) Would it be okay to put the Y-axis on the botom of the bar chart like you would traditionally see, or is it better to leave it on top so that mobile users can see the Y-axis without needing to scroll down? (I was able to figure out how to put the Y-axis in ither place, but am unsure of which is better UI design.)

Q4.) Would it be more semantically correct to put the Y-axis in <thead> and leave the bars in <tbody> ?

Thanks.