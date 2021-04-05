Creating a Horizontal Bar-Chart

@PaulOB

Now I am trying to create a responsive, horizontal-only, bar-chart.

For this horizontal bar-chart, the HTML is slightly different, however, I am trying to use your CSS code for the Y-axis Title and Labels.

Unfortunately, my Title and Labels aren’t behaving.

Here is what I have so far…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* --> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1"> <title>sp_bar-chart-horizontal_v03.html</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <style media="screen"> /**************************************************************************/ /* GENERIC */ /**************************************************************************/ *{ margin: 0; padding: 0; } *, *:before, *:after{ box-sizing: border-box; } body{ font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif; font-weight: normal; line-height: 1.4em; font-size: 0.9em; color: #000; } /**************************************************************************/ /* DESKTOP */ /**************************************************************************/ /* FIGURE */ figure{ min-width: 200px; max-width: 600px; margin: 2rem; padding: 1.5rem 2rem 2rem; border: 1px solid #000; } /* TABLE */ .barChart_h{ display: block; height: auto; /* Do I need this? */ width: 100%; overflow-wrap: break-word; border-spacing: 0; } /* CAPTION */ .barChart_h caption{ display: block; padding: 0 0 1rem 0; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.1rem; font-weight: bold; text-align: left; } /* TBODY */ .barChart_h tbody{ display: block /* All HTML elements have a "display" value assigned by the User-Agent (UA). Default-values assigned: tbody ==> (display: table-row-group) tr ==> (display: table-row) td ==> (display: table-cell) Assigning (display: block) allows us to turn a table into a horizontal display. */ } .barChart_h tbody:after{ /* For IE9 and under, need to enclose floats... */ content: ""; display: block; clear: both; height: 0; } /* TH */ .barChart_h tbody th{ width: 25%; font-weight: normal; text-align: right; } /* TD */ .barChart_h tbody td{ border-left: 2px solid #F00; /* X-AXIS. (vertical) */ border-right: 1px solid #DDD; /* Finish out repeating vertical-gridlines. */ background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #DDD 1px, transparent 1px); /* Create black-transparent gradient for 1px, then remainder of gradient is transparent. This creates the illusion of a 1px vertical-line. */ background-size: 10% 100%; /* Go right in 10% increments. */ } /* TH+TD */ .barChart_h tbody th, .barChart_h tbody td{ padding: 0.5rem 0 0.4rem 0; /* Space around Bars. */ } .barChart_h tbody tr.firstRow th, .barChart_h tbody tr.firstRow td{ padding: 1rem 0 0.5rem 0; /* Add spacing. */ } .barChart_h tbody tr.lastRow th, .barChart_h tbody tr.lastRow td{ padding: 0.5rem 0 1rem 0; /* Add spacing. */ } /* BARS */ .barChart_h tbody td span{ position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */ display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */ height: 20px; background: #99FFFF; border-top: 1px solid #000; border-right: 1px solid #000; border-bottom: 1px solid #000; box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); } /* BAR-VALUES */ .barChart_h tbody td span b{ position: absolute; left: 100%; top: 0; right: auto; bottom: 0; display: block; padding: 0 0 0 0.5rem; } /* Y-AXIS TITLE+LABELS */ .barChart_h tbody th.y-axis{ display: block; width: 100%; /* width: calc(100% + 2px); /* Hide right border. /**/ display: flex; /* Create Flexbox (Flex-Container). */ padding-bottom: 1.4rem; font-weight: bold; border-bottom: 2px solid #F00; /* Y-AXIS. (horizontal) */ background-color: #FFF; } /* NEED HELP WITH STYLES BELOW... */ /* Y-AXIS TITLE */ .barChart_h tbody .rotate{ display: block; } /* -ms-writing-mode: initial; writing-mode: initial; white-space: nowrap; transform: none; margin: 0; line-height: normal; font-size: 0.9rem; } /**/ /* Y-AXIS LABELS */ .barChart_h tbody th.y-axis ol.segments{ position: absolute; top: auto; bottom: 0; right: 0; left: 0; display: flex; /* Create Flexbox (Flex-Container). */ flex-direction: row; font-size: 0.9rem; } .barChart_h tbody ol.segments li{ flex: 1 0 0; text-align: right; } .barChart_h tbody ol.segments li b{ display: inline-flex; transform: translate(50%, 0%); } .barChart_h tbody ol.segments li.zero{ left: 0; right: auto; bottom: auto; top: 0; } .barChart_h tbody ol.segments li.zero b{ transform: translate(-50%, 0%); } /**************************************************************************/ /* MOBILE */ /**************************************************************************/ @media screen and (max-width: 414px){ body{ font-size: 0.8em; } /* CAPTION */ .barChart_h caption{ font-size: 1rem; } /* FIGURE */ figure{ margin: 0; padding: 1rem; } /* TD */ .barChart_h tbody td{ width: 60%; } } </style> </head> <!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* --> <body> <figure> <table class="barChart_h"> <caption>Q1: My waiter provided good service tonight.</caption> <tbody> <!-- Y-axis --> <tr> <th class="blankCell"></th> <th class="y-axis"> <div class="rotate">Responses</div> <ol class="segments"> <li><b>100</b></li> <li><b>80</b></li> <li><b>60</b></li> <li><b>40</b></li> <li><b>20</b></li> <li class="zero"><b>0</b></li> </ol> </th> </tr> <!-- Data Rows --> <tr class="firstRow"> <th scope="row">Stongly Disagree:</th> <td><span style="width:10%"><b>10</b></span></td> </tr> <tr> <th scope="row">Disagree:</th> <td><span style="width:30%"><b>30</b></span></td> </tr> <tr> <th scope="row">Neither:</th> <td><span style="width:20%"><b>20</b></span></td> </tr> <tr> <th scope="row">Strongly Agree:</th> <td><span style="width:70%"><b>70</b></span></td> </tr> <tr class="lastRow"> <th scope="row">Strongly Agree:</th> <td><span style="width:40%"><b>40</b></span></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </figure> </body> </html>

Not sue what I am doing wrong, but am hoping you can help me fix things.

Thanks!