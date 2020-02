Hi guys

We sell sun tan lotion online. Is Google My Business suitable for an online shop? I cant find any categories that are suitable when I sign up to Google My Business.

Perhaps GMB isnt suitable for an ecommerce website? On the website it has our telephone number, so people can phone if they want to order. We also has a physical location and sell worldwide. Not sure how to set the ‘Service Areas’ to worldwide though.

Any advice would be appreciated.