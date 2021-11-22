Creating a fallback to the gap property

If you are using margin then remove the gap as it will be no help.

You don’t need horizontal margins as that is already catered for in the space-between rule. Just give a top and bottom margin to the three in the middle. Noi extra classes needed.

.outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; margin: auto; justify-content: space-between; align-content: center; width: 290px; /*gap: 10px;*/ background: green; } .thePlay { width: 90px; height: 90px; border-radius: 50%; cursor: pointer; border: none; fill: blue; background: transparent; padding: 0; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } /* .vertical { margin: 0 10px; } .horizontal { margin: 10px 0; } */ button:nth-child(4), button:nth-child(5), button:nth-child(6){ margin:10px 0; }

You could do it without any margins but you’d need to give the outer a height and then add flex to the body element and it would likely break all the other elements so stick with the margin.