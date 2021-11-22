Creating a fallback to the gap property

For browsers that don’t support gap, how would I add a fallback value?

This code uses margin instead of gap, but the gap property doesn’t seem to work along side margin, unless I am doing it wrong.

https://jsfiddle.net/yga4echt/

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: space-between;
  align-content: center;
  width: 290px;
  /*gap: 10px;*/
  background: green;
}

.thePlay {
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  fill: blue;
  background: transparent;
  padding: 0;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.vertical {
  margin: 0 10px;
}

.horizontal {
  margin: 10px 0;
}

<div class="outer">

  <button class="playa thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <g id="play">
        <title>Play</title>
        <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
        <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
      </g>
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playb thePlay vertical" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>

  <button class="playc thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>

  <button class="playd thePlay horizontal" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playe thePlay vertical horizontal" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>

  <button class="playf thePlay horizontal" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>

  <button class="playg thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>

  <button class="playh thePlay vertical" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>

  <button class="playi thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <use href="#play" />
    </svg>
  </button>
</div>
If you are using margin then remove the gap as it will be no help.

You don’t need horizontal margins as that is already catered for in the space-between rule. Just give a top and bottom margin to the three in the middle. Noi extra classes needed.

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: space-between;
  align-content: center;
  width: 290px;
  /*gap: 10px;*/
  background: green;
}

.thePlay {
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  fill: blue;
  background: transparent;
  padding: 0;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
/*
.vertical {
  margin: 0 10px;
}
.horizontal {
  margin: 10px 0;
}
*/
button:nth-child(4),
button:nth-child(5),
button:nth-child(6){
  margin:10px 0;
}

You could do it without any margins but you’d need to give the outer a height and then add flex to the body element and it would likely break all the other elements so stick with the margin.

e.g.

body {
  background: #353198;
  display:flex;
  }

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: space-between;
  align-content:space-between;
  width: 290px;
  height:290px;
  /*gap: 10px;*/
  background: green;
}

.thePlay {
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  fill: blue;
  background: transparent;
  padding: 0;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
/*
.vertical {
  margin: 0 10px;
}

.horizontal {
  margin: 10px 0;
}
*/

That’s just for example because I believe flex on the body may mess the layout up when you switch to the videos etc.

Yes it messes it up. https://jsfiddle.net/oe23gaqn/