Creating a fallback to the gap property

For browsers that don’t support gap, how would I add a fallback value?
This code uses margin instead of gap, but the gap property doesn’t seem to work along side margin, unless I am doing it wrong.
https://jsfiddle.net/yga4echt/
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: space-between;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
/*gap: 10px;*/
background: green;
}
.thePlay {
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
fill: blue;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.vertical {
margin: 0 10px;
}
.horizontal {
margin: 10px 0;
}
<div class="outer">
<button class="playa thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playb thePlay vertical" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playc thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playd thePlay horizontal" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playe thePlay vertical horizontal" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playf thePlay horizontal" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playg thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playh thePlay vertical" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playi thePlay " type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
</div>