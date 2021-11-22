Creating a fallback to the gap property

For browsers that don’t support gap, how would I add a fallback value?

This code uses margin instead of gap, but the gap property doesn’t seem to work along side margin, unless I am doing it wrong.

https://jsfiddle.net/yga4echt/

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; } .outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; margin: auto; justify-content: space-between; align-content: center; width: 290px; /*gap: 10px;*/ background: green; } .thePlay { width: 90px; height: 90px; border-radius: 50%; cursor: pointer; border: none; fill: blue; background: transparent; padding: 0; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } .vertical { margin: 0 10px; } .horizontal { margin: 10px 0; }