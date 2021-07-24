Creating a dynamic masonry layout?

I’ve got a section on the site I’m building where I would like to have a masonry-based grid. However, the section will be dynamic (using calls from the database within my Wordpress project) and so I would like the layout to adjust according to the number of items added, both horizontally and vertically. There will likely be a maximum of 10-15 items in the grid and a minimum of 5 (I’ll set a maximum via the database call).

I’ve heard that CSS Grid’s “masonry” grid-template-columns is on the way, but is there a good method I could follow in the meantime with CSS Grid or Flexbox?

Thanks!