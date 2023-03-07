Creating a dropdown menu

Hi, I not used the forum for some time. Now I again start with some html and css, I notice I forgot a lot.

I have a navigation bar, but want to include a dropdown menu. Say I want to include a dropdown in the way item 1a, item 1b, etc.

Will be thankful for any of your help.

Coding I have:

<div id="topnavigation"> <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">home</a> <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 1</a> <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 2</a> <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 3</a> <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 4</a> </div>