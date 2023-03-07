Creating a dropdown menu

Hi, I not used the forum for some time. Now I again start with some html and css, I notice I forgot a lot.
I have a navigation bar, but want to include a dropdown menu. Say I want to include a dropdown in the way item 1a, item 1b, etc.
Will be thankful for any of your help.
Coding I have:
<div id="topnavigation">
<a class="topmenu" href="" title="">home</a>
<a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 1</a>
<a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 2</a>
<a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 3</a>
<a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 4</a>
</div>
#topnavigation {
overflow:hidden;
height: 20px;
margin:0 -1px;/* no width needed*/
border-top:1px solid #e0d6a4;
border-bottom:1px solid #e0d6a4;
font-size:100%;
padding-top:5px;
text-align:center;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
a.topmenu {
color: #404040;
font-weight: bold;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size: 11px;
text-decoration: none;
}
a.topmenu:active, a.topmenu:hover {
color: #333;
}