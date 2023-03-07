Creating a dropdown menu

HTML & CSS
1

Hi, I not used the forum for some time. Now I again start with some html and css, I notice I forgot a lot.

I have a navigation bar, but want to include a dropdown menu. Say I want to include a dropdown in the way item 1a, item 1b, etc.

Will be thankful for any of your help.

Coding I have:

<div id="topnavigation">
           <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">home</a>
            <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 1</a>
           <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 2</a>
         <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 3</a>
         <a class="topmenu" href="" title="">item 4</a>
</div>

#topnavigation {
	 overflow:hidden;
	  height: 20px;
  margin:0 -1px;/* no width needed*/
 border-top:1px solid #e0d6a4;
 border-bottom:1px solid #e0d6a4;
 font-size:100%;
 padding-top:5px;
 
 text-align:center;
 text-transform: uppercase;
}
a.topmenu {
    color: #404040;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    font-size: 11px;
    text-decoration: none;
}
 
a.topmenu:active, a.topmenu:hover {
    color: #333;
}