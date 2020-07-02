Creating a database with XAMPP

m_hutley: m_hutley: and you should. Don’t use root for actual website queries!

Being that XAMPP is a local dev environment, it isn’t going to make any difference, but outside of that, I would completely agree. Of course, there is nothing wrong with adding a matching login on the local dev.

* In the case that a particular user only has certain permissions in the DB Server itself, such as only SELECT permissions, you would want to replicate that in the local dev as well for testing.

OP, I would recommend you try Laragon. It is much better than XAMPP in several ways, one being that it automatically creates a host for you so you can run as http://myapp.test instead of localhost/myapp. I used XAMMP for many years before I discovered Laragon.