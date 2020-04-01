I am using XAMPP and windows 10. I have created a database and imported its contents froma database I created on a different server. Now when I try to access the new database via PHP I am unable to connect. I am using the same user name, and password that I used when I created the database on the other server. How should I set up the mysql login details?
Creating a database with XAMPP
the easiest way is going to be to use the PHPMyAdmin instance that XAMPP installed for you.
Databases do not carry user information; that is part of the server’s internal tables.
PHPMyAdmin has a User administration section.
The default user for XAMPP Mysql is root and no password. If you want to create additional users you will need to use the console or any of the many Mysql GUI apps available.