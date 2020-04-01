I am using XAMPP and windows 10. I have created a database and imported its contents froma database I created on a different server. Now when I try to access the new database via PHP I am unable to connect. I am using the same user name, and password that I used when I created the database on the other server. How should I set up the mysql login details?
Creating a database with XAMPP
the easiest way is going to be to use the PHPMyAdmin instance that XAMPP installed for you.
Databases do not carry user information; that is part of the server’s internal tables.
PHPMyAdmin has a User administration section.