Creating a Custom Print Template in HTML/CSS/Javascript

I’m looking to add custom functionality to my website. My site runs in the Hugo static site generator. I would ask the question on the community forms of Hugo, but this is more of a HTML/CSS/Javascript thing. With Hugo its very easy to author content pages with markdown. Hugo translates my content authored in markdown into HTML/CSS. This makes it very easy to write content and publish it on my website. In addition I create newsletters for my customers every so often and have been doing this all in HTML outside of Hugo because I want email them to my customers and its easier to do this way. But as a write more and more newsletters the html markup is getting in the way and I want to embed my html/css code into a hugo tempate so I can create news letters using the markup engine. But this presents a problem with generating the newsletter content for emails because the HTML and CSS code needs to be different from my website.

I would like to have a specific style for the email version of these newsletters. I was thinking about using a Javascript button on each news letter that when pressed would show a new window with the content, using differnt html/css styles, that makes the page email friendly as described here that I could just copy and paste into an email. I was wondering if anyone has any experience with this and could get me started in the right direction. Im pretty good with HTML/CSS, but I don’t really know JS that much.