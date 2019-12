Hello,

I have a definition list on my page that looks like this:

<dl id="id_value"> <dt>text</dt> <dd>text</dd> </dl>

I want to make it so that any <dl> element that uses “id_value” for the “id” attribute has a left margin of 200px on large devices. I define large devices as being greater than or equal to 1200px.

Any help is appreciated.