creating a calculator

In gpt chat I asked how to program a calculator in htmo, css and java script and it looks beautiful in codepen, but in the android studio emulator it looks a disaster.
I’m new, what am I doing wrong?
Look at it in an actual browser, that’s the only true way to see what an end user sees. Though you may need to chec in more than one.