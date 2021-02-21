CreateElement inside div without id

How can I use document.createElement(“iframe”) and place that iframe within the div I’m running the js in when it has no id/class etc?
eg.
<div>
<script>
var newiframe = document.createElement("iframe")
....
</script>
</div>
Stating the obvious, but you would need another way to target it, maybe relative to a parent with an id or class.
As an example something like this perhaps…
<body>
<div></div>
<div id='section1'> <!-- targeting section1 as parent -->
<div></div> <!-- [0] first div -->
<div><!-- [1] second div -->
<script>
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
const thisDiv = document.querySelectorAll('#section1 div')[1] // [second div inside section]
const script = thisDiv.querySelector('script') // get the child element script
// replace this script with the iframe
thisDiv.replaceChild(iframe, script)
</script>
</div>
</div>
</body>
Daft question, but is there a reason the script has to be inside a particular div?
The problem is I have no idea about divs outside the unnamed div that I’m wanting to add this iframe into. It has to be inside this div as it’s containing the iframe.
Can you give the script a unique id?
<body>
<div></div>
<div id='section1'>
<div></div>
<div>
<script data-id='appendIframe'>
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
const script = document.querySelector("script[data-id='appendIframe']")
// replace this script with the iframe
script.parentNode.replaceChild(iframe, script)
</script>
</div>
</div>
</body>
Unfortunately not as this code is out of my hands. These are embeddable on remote webpages. I just have access to the div around the iframe I’m inserting.