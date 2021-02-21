CreateElement inside div without id

JavaScript
#1

How can I use document.createElement(“iframe”) and place that iframe within the div I’m running the js in when it has no id/class etc?

eg.

<div>
<script>
var newiframe = document.createElement("iframe")
....
</script>
</div>
#2

Stating the obvious, but you would need another way to target it, maybe relative to a parent with an id or class.

As an example something like this perhaps…

<body>
  <div></div>
  <div id='section1'> <!-- targeting section1 as parent -->
    <div></div> <!-- [0] first div -->
    <div><!-- [1] second div -->
      <script>
        const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
        const thisDiv = document.querySelectorAll('#section1 div')[1] // [second div inside section]
        const script = thisDiv.querySelector('script') // get the child element script

        // replace this script with the iframe
        thisDiv.replaceChild(iframe, script)
      </script>
    </div>
  </div>
</body>

Daft question, but is there a reason the script has to be inside a particular div?

#3

The problem is I have no idea about divs outside the unnamed div that I’m wanting to add this iframe into. It has to be inside this div as it’s containing the iframe.

#4

Can you give the script a unique id?

<body>
  <div></div>
  <div id='section1'>
    <div></div>
    <div>
      <script data-id='appendIframe'>
        const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
        const script = document.querySelector("script[data-id='appendIframe']")

        // replace this script with the iframe
        script.parentNode.replaceChild(iframe, script)
      </script>
    </div>
  </div>
</body>
1 Like
#5

Unfortunately not as this code is out of my hands. These are embeddable on remote webpages. I just have access to the div around the iframe I’m inserting.