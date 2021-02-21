CreateElement inside div without id

How can I use document.createElement(“iframe”) and place that iframe within the div I’m running the js in when it has no id/class etc?
eg.
<div>
<script>
var newiframe = document.createElement("iframe")
....
</script>
</div>
Stating the obvious, but you would need another way to target it, maybe relative to a parent with an id or class.
As an example something like this perhaps…
<body>
<div></div>
<div id='section1'> <!-- targeting section1 as parent -->
<div></div> <!-- [0] first div -->
<div><!-- [1] second div -->
<script>
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe')
const thisDiv = document.querySelectorAll('#section1 div')[1] // [second div inside section]
const script = thisDiv.querySelector('script') // get the child element script
// replace this script with the iframe
thisDiv.replaceChild(iframe, script)
</script>
</div>
</div>
</body>
Daft question, but is there a reason the script has to be inside a particular div?
The problem is I have no idea about divs outside the unnamed div that I’m wanting to add this iframe into. It has to be inside this div as it’s containing the iframe.