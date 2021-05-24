CreateElement inside div without id

Stating the obvious, but you would need another way to target it, maybe relative to a parent with an id or class.

As an example something like this perhaps…

<body> <div></div> <div id='section1'> <!-- targeting section1 as parent --> <div></div> <!-- [0] first div --> <div><!-- [1] second div --> <script> const iframe = document.createElement('iframe') const thisDiv = document.querySelectorAll('#section1 div')[1] // [second div inside section] const script = thisDiv.querySelector('script') // get the child element script // replace this script with the iframe thisDiv.replaceChild(iframe, script) </script> </div> </div> </body>

Daft question, but is there a reason the script has to be inside a particular div?