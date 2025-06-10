Create vibrating phone icon effect

I have 1 website: I want to convert to shake effect
Code:
shake effect
body {
font-family: Arial, sans-serif;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
height: 100vh;
background-color: #f5f5f5;
}
/* Icon */
.phone-icon {
display: inline-flex;
align-items: center;
padding: 12px 20px;
background-color: #28a745;
color: white;
border-radius: 50px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: bold;
transition: transform 0.3s ease, box-shadow 0.3s ease;
box-shadow: 0 4px 12px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15);
}
.phone-icon:hover {
background-color: #218838;
transform: scale(1.1);
box-shadow: 0 6px 16px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25);
}
/* shake effect icon */
.phone-icon i {
margin-right: 10px;
animation: blink 1.2s infinite;
}
@keyframes blink {
0%, 100% {
opacity: 1;
}
50% {
opacity: 0.3;
}
}
0931 941 274
please help me.
thanks and best regards.