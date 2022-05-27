Create user input (that saves) to date/time countup

I know html, css, php but nothing about javascript. So pls bear with me.

My aim is to offer a “count up” option to user. He/she should be able to add present (or passed) date and a time, hit button “start” and a counter starts dynamically counting years, months, days, hours, minutes and seconds from that. As it’s for a single user, the date/time inserted should be saved in some way, meaning that when user later returns to the page, the countup continues from the time/date previously entered. And some kind of reset button in case the already set time variables need to be changed.

I have found what seems to be a perfect countup script here: https://codepen.io/anuar_ars/pen/ZwXvjW. But it lacks user input. Is it possible to combine that with e.g. this?:

<script type="text/javascript"> document.getElementById("local_time").addEventListener('change', timechanged); function timechanged(){ let startingDate = new Date(this.value).getTime(); let counter = document.querySelector('.countup-timer'); setInterval(function() { let newDate = new Date().getTime(); let finalDate = newDate - startingDate; let days = Math.floor(finalDate / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)); let hours = Math.floor((finalDate % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60)); let minutes = Math.floor((finalDate % (1000 * 60 *60)) / (1000 * 60)); let seconds = Math.floor((finalDate % (1000 * 60)) / 1000); } </script>

Any other suggestions, hints or advice highly appreciated.

Cheers!