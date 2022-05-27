Create user input (that saves) to date/time countup

I know html, css, php but nothing about javascript. So pls bear with me.
My aim is to offer a “count up” option to user. He/she should be able to add present (or passed) date and a time, hit button “start” and a counter starts dynamically counting years, months, days, hours, minutes and seconds from that. As it’s for a single user, the date/time inserted should be saved in some way, meaning that when user later returns to the page, the countup continues from the time/date previously entered. And some kind of reset button in case the already set time variables need to be changed.
I have found what seems to be a perfect countup script here: https://codepen.io/anuar_ars/pen/ZwXvjW. But it lacks user input. Is it possible to combine that with e.g. this?:
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById("local_time").addEventListener('change', timechanged);
function timechanged(){
let startingDate = new Date(this.value).getTime();
let counter = document.querySelector('.countup-timer');
setInterval(function() {
let newDate = new Date().getTime();
let finalDate = newDate - startingDate;
let days = Math.floor(finalDate / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
let hours = Math.floor((finalDate % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60));
let minutes = Math.floor((finalDate % (1000 * 60 *60)) / (1000 * 60));
let seconds = Math.floor((finalDate % (1000 * 60)) / 1000);
}
</script>
Any other suggestions, hints or advice highly appreciated.
Cheers!