Create multiple Dynamic columns in an MSSQL

hello guys,

I am trying to create a dynamic reporting system and not sure about how to go about it.

I have a table of departments (which vary for different clients) and the clients have no general naming conventions or lenghts and any number e.g. ABC1, DBR4, AKJ9, akdjafdk etc The last one I did had 47 columns

As they want reports generated and exported to excel files

So when I run select distinct departments from reports where IsEnabled = 1 I get the list of departments

e.g.

ABC1

DBR4

AKJ9

akdjafdk

Now the client wants these as column names. Here is my HARD CODED script of column names. I created a loop to update the columns

How can I achieve dynamic columns ?

thanks