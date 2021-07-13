Create multiple Dynamic columns in an MSSQL

Databases
#1

hello guys,
I am trying to create a dynamic reporting system and not sure about how to go about it.

I have a table of departments (which vary for different clients) and the clients have no general naming conventions or lenghts and any number e.g. ABC1, DBR4, AKJ9, akdjafdk etc The last one I did had 47 columns

As they want reports generated and exported to excel files

So when I run select distinct departments from reports where IsEnabled = 1 I get the list of departments

e.g.

ABC1
DBR4
AKJ9
akdjafdk

Now the client wants these as column names. Here is my HARD CODED script of column names. I created a loop to update the columns

How can I achieve dynamic columns ?

thanks

update final_reports
set IAAFDHN = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘IAAFDHN’ ),
IAafd2M = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘IAafd2M’ ),
IFasdA2A = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘IFasdA2A’ ),
IA4AFDM = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘IA4AFDM’ ),
IAAFDA4A = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘IAAFDA4A’ ),
RDAAI3A = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘RDAAI3A’ ),
RAADFAI1A = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘RAADFAI1A’ ),
RAAFDAI2A = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘RAAFDAI2A’ ),
NGEAFD4M = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘NGEAFD4M’ ),
ZAFDAAL1M = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘ZAFDAAL1M’ ),
HFDAPN2M = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘HFDAPN2M’ ),
HAFDPN2A = (select (count()/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘HAFDPN2A’ ),
HPAFDAN3M = (select (count(*)/1000.000) from .[dbo].[##Temp_Reports] WHERE USERNAME = @each and DeptID =‘HPAFDAN3M’ ),

where enabled = 1

#2

Sounds like you want a variation of a pivot table, but a little more convoluted.

This page has a number of different approaches which might meet your needs: https://www.sqlshack.com/multiple-options-to-transposing-rows-into-columns/

1 Like
#3

thanks Dave, that solves the problem. I need a little bit more assistance

Is it possible to loop through the username columns and update each one based on the username. Here is my code

select * from
(select username
, clinicid, id
from Reports
)
as ehi pivot(avg(id) for clinicid in (
TESTRAI3A,TESTDT2M,TESTONCEX,TESTGBE3B,TESTHPN3M

))
as oze

#4

I’m sorry but I’m not understanding the question…

#5

i’m afraid i don’t get it either, and SQL is in my wheelhouse

@afrika, could you please rephrase your requirement for updating the usernames?

#6

haha,
hi Rudy. I recall you helping me out back in 2003 or 2005 not sure, when I first joined this site.

Apologies for my earlier post, maybe some sample data might help. (I have blanked out some names as its live data)

sitepoint
sitepoint835×251 9.38 KB

In the diagram above, the username column comes 1st and the pivoted columns give you the average stats

What I am trying to achieve is a sub query like this. e.g. for the first username and first column

SELECT Count(distinct jobid) FROM [dbo].[Reports] WHERE USERNAME = ‘xxxxx.daley’ and ClinicID =‘column1’

for the 2nd row

SELECT Count(distinct jobid) FROM [dbo].[Reports] WHERE USERNAME = ‘xxxxx.taylor’ and ClinicID =‘xxxx123’

etc

and for the 2nd column

SELECT Count(distinct jobid) FROM [dbo].[Reports] WHERE USERNAME = ‘xxxxx.daley’ and ClinicID =‘xxxx123’

As each row show how many distinct JOBID a user (e.g. xxxx.daley) did for that clinic etc etc

Hope this is much clear, thanks

#7

i would retrieve this information from the base tables, not from a pivot query