Create Inline Menu using html/css

I’m trying to add a menu below the video on this page using html and css but not sure if I coded it correctly…please check
Thx so much
PS I built the site many years ago but have forgotton how to add html/css code
We will need to know more about what you are trying to do here. Is the menu on the left suppose to be under the video too or just those two you show (which are already under the video)? Right now you say you want the menu under the video and right now I see two menu options under the video. So maybe you need to describe exactly what you are trying to achieve in the end. Do you have a wireframe?
I need you to check if I used the correct html/css for the two menu options under the video…I’ll be adding more. I will not be adding more menu options to the the left menu
The correct HTML/CSS would depend upon what you intend to do, but we don’t have that information from your posts.
From what I see, the menu items are under the video.
By inline, do you mean you want the two items side-by-side?
In which case you would not use the exact same classes you used for the vertical side menu.
As a general comment, the CSS may be due for a responsive overhaul. But that’s a much bigger job.
I want the 2 items listed vertically under the video…is this the correct html/css
Well the two menu items are in a vertical list, under the video. So as far as I know, the HTML/CSS you have is making the desired layout happen. Unless you want something different.
So on one hand, you could say, with the above in mind, the HTML/CSS is correct.
But on the other hand, you could ask is the HTML/CSS the best that it can be?
To this I would say no, with reference to my last comment in my last reply.
The methods are a bit “old-school” and “magic numberish” IMO, with a rigid layout based on floats and fixed pixel values.
But altering this means a major code overhaul to bring it up to modern, responsive standards, which you may or may not have the time or means to do, and probably beyond the scope of a single topic.